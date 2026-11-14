Beulaville has some very special pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are with a local rescue and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray/silver

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Maggie is part of a bonded pair with Rocko and they are described as two of the sweetest pups their rescue has ever met. They love to be with their person, go on adventures, and then curl up for long naps on the couch.

They’ve likely been together their whole lives and should be adopted together. Maggie recently had her first and only litter of pups, and Rocko doted on them like the best uncle. These two are playful, enjoy romping and wrestling, and love toys and chew bones. In the house, they are reported to be perfectly potty-trained.

For full details about Maggie and Rocko, including vetting and home requirements, please contact the rescue.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on their Adoptapet page)

👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Coconut is a young white Cairn Terrier mix puppy. As a baby, she will need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through the rescue.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on her Adoptapet page)

👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Chestnut is a brown/chocolate Cairn Terrier mix puppy. Like her siblings, she’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and bond closely with her new family. Expect energy, playtime, and training needs as she grows.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on her Adoptapet page)

👉 Meet Chestnut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Age: Baby (puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Cashew is a white male Cairn Terrier mix puppy. He’ll need a home ready for consistent training, socialization, and plenty of play. His adoption fee supports his vet care and rescue costs.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Phone: (use number listed on his Adoptapet page)

👉 Meet Cashew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Beulaville, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these rescue pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so these dogs can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.