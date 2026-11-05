🐶 Playful Beulaville Pups Ready for Adoption and Love

Beulaville has some very sweet puppy faces waiting for homes. These adoptable dogs are young, loving, and ready to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium)

Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Mia is a young Basset Hound/Terrier mix pup with a soft white coat and those classic short "lowrider" legs. As a baby, she’s at the perfect age to learn house manners, basic commands, and bond closely with her new family.

She’s looking for a home that’s ready for all the fun (and responsibility) that comes with a puppy: training, playtime, and lots of love.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue (Beulaville, NC)

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium)

Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Freddy Bear is a lowrider cuddle bug with short legs and a big heart. He loves people and has a great balance of playtime and nap time—his favorite place to sleep is right next to you.

Enjoys cuddling and being close

and being close Gets along with dogs and cats

Shows strong potential with training and is eager to learn

and is eager to learn Described as having professional-level snuggling skills

If you’re looking for a friendly, social pup who wants to be part of everything you do, Freddy Bear could be your perfect match.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue (Beulaville, NC)

👉 Meet Freddy Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium)

Basset Hound / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $350

Shelter: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue

Toby is another adorable Basset Hound/Terrier mix pup, with the same charming low-slung build and puppy energy. As a baby, he’s ready to start from scratch with his new family—training, socializing, and learning the house rules.

He’ll do best with someone who can give him time, patience, and plenty of play.

Contact: Wagon Tails Farm Rescue (Beulaville, NC)

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Beulaville, NC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these sweet pups. Visit their links, reach out to Wagon Tails Farm Rescue, and share these profiles so they can find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.