Skip an Electrician—These $20 Motion-Sensor Lights from Amazon Brightened Up My Stairway in 15 Minutes

Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten

Nothing makes me happier than the airy, light feel of natural light streaming in through the windows. And while I love my 1985 townhouse in a historic neighborhood , it only has six windows in the whole house, and only two downstairs. One of the darkest areas in the whole house is the stairway—there are no windows, and a fun little quirk from the previous homeowners: there is no overhead lighting.

Admittedly, neither I nor my husband are skilled in many home projects that involve more than a hammer or a drill, and we knew it would cost a pretty penny for a professional to install lighting for us. While we may opt for that down the road, we found a perfect temporary solution to our lighting needs: the Homelist Motion Sensor Lights . And they’re 60% off at Amazon now.

These motion sensor lights were incredibly easy to install. The set of lights comes with adhesive strips that attach to the wall—one side is sticky like tape and the other side is magnetic. Once I positioned the adhesive strips where I wanted on the wall, I just placed the motion sensors on the strips and they stayed in place magnetically—the whole process took maybe 15 minutes.

Better Homes & Gardens / Brandi Fuller

I have a total of six lights in the stairway, and now it’s more than enough light to see the stairs when we’re walking up and down. Because the lights are motion sensored, they automatically turn on when you walk past, and you can even adjust how long the light stays on for. There’s a switch on each light where you can adjust the light to be warm or white, and I personally love using the warm light for a cozy glow.

I keep my lights set to the “on” position continuously, and each light lasts two or three weeks on a single charge. When I notice one starts to look a little dim, I just remove it from the wall and plug it into a USB-C charger. The included remote control also allows you to customize even more settings such as the color temperature, dimness, and amount of time the lights stay on.

Better Homes & Gardens / Brandi Fuller



They also don’t have to just be used on stairs—you can use them in hallways, closets, pantries, or under cabinets for additional lighting . This affordable lighting solution usually has a price point of $50, but right now you can score the set of six lights for $20 when you apply the coupon. That means for less than $4 apiece, you can brighten up a space without having to call an electrician. Grab the set now while the deal is so low, or keep browsing below for more lighting solutions.

