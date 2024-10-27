9 Items You Should Never Leave by Your Windows to Avoid Damage

Not everything needs a daily dose of Vitamin D.

Linda Raymond / Getty Images

A house with plenty of windows and natural sunlight is something to be prized, but it comes with pitfalls. Many items can age prematurely, discolor, and even disintegrate with UV exposure—and it happens quickly. To avoid damaging your goods, note these items that should never be placed near your windows.

Related: Can You Put a Bed Over a Floor Vent? Consider These Factors First

Edmund Barr

1. Artwork

While the sun can provide a natural spotlight for art and framed keepsakes, it’s better to opt for artificial light that won’t fade or discolor your items. If your artwork is near a window, it’s best to frame it with UV-filtering glass to reduce infiltration.



Related: 34 Creative Wall Art Ideas to Fill Blank Spots with Personality

2. Candles

The scent and color of your candle are in harm’s way when you place it near a window. Sunlight causes an oxidation process that breaks down the fragrant elements and dyes of the candle. Keep your candles tucked away to ensure your candles smell as good as their first light.

Related: Our Most Popular Candle Scents Will Keep Your Home Smelling Great Year Round

3. Books

A few minutes of sunlight can speed up how fast your books deteriorate, and once it takes effect, it can't be reversed. You might notice yellowing, brittle pages, discoloration on the cover, and loosened binding. Drawing curtains, using boxes to house your most fragile or delicate books, and rearranging your book collection so they are stored in a cool, dark area will keep them in top shape.

Related: Yes, You Should Be Cleaning Your Books—Experts Explain Why

4. Cleaning Supplies

While sunlight can be a natural cleaning aid, it does your cleaning solutions no favors, thanks to the heat and humidity fluctuations it causes. These variations can impact the efficacy and potency of your cleaning supplies. It’s better to store household essentials under the sink or somewhere cool, dry, and out of reach of small children.

Related: How to Safely Store Cleaning Supplies

Letizia Le Fur / Getty Images

5. Food

If you’ve ever left a pack of gum or candy dish near a window, you know this is an item better left in the shade. You might be surprised at how quickly these items will melt or spoil when placed anywhere near a window—even if it’s a cool day. Toss any food left in range of a window, and place your treats in a shadier spot—like a well-organized pantry —next time.

Related: The 9 Best Pantry Storage Containers to Organize Your Kitchen

6. Electronics

Electronics need to stay cool, which is why they need to be placed where they receive proper ventilation and air circulation. Putting these gadgets near a window can cause them to heat up and increase susceptibility to water damage (should windows leak or be left open). If you’ve placed your electronics near a window and realize they are overheating, move them to a shady spot and do not use them again until they are cooled down.

Related: 15 Genius Ways to Organize Electronics, Games, and Media Items

7. Photos

The sun’s UV rays can fade color quicker than aging alone, so it’s important to take proper care when storing your photos . Prints should be kept in a cool, dry place without temperature fluctuations. Opt for UV-protective glass so you can enjoy your photos while keeping them out of harm’s way.

Related: 10 Things You Should Never Store in the Attic

Robert Peterson A vibrant living room by Cloth + Kind with walls painted Benjamin Moore Hazy Skies.

8. Upholstered Pieces

While it’s unlikely to forgo upholstered furniture in sunny rooms, fabric deteriorates and fades quickly with harsh light. To avoid uprooting your interior design, you can select fabrics that are resistant to fading, like polyester or indoor and outdoor-grade upholstery. Darker fabrics and silk tend to fade quickly, so be aware when decorating. With the proper window coverings, you can mitigate much of the damage. Close the curtains when the sun hits your furniture, and you’ll prolong the damage.

9. Wood

Sunlight can cause wood to alter color, crack, and split. While outdoor items like windows, fences, and decks are treated to combat environmental elements, interior decor items aren’t typically up for the task. Keep these items away from your windows and direct light to preserve their beauty.

Related: How to Clean Wood Furniture to Make It Look New Again