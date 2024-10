This Amazon Tiny Home Has a Wraparound Balcony That Rivals a Malibu Beach House's

This is downsizing in style.

Window shopping for tiny houses is one of our favorite pastimes here at Better Homes & Gardens, and we just found one at Amazon that has style in spades.

The whole point of the tiny home movement is about downsizing and simplifying, but this two-story tiny house puts off a more luxurious vibe than the many rustic options we’ve seen. Instead of looking like a glorified shipping container with a window cut into it, this one is awash in natural light and has a wraparound balcony that calls a SoCal beach house to mind.

Seq Prefab Luxury Two-Story Tiny Beach House

Amazon

$36999

Around the edges, this multi-room tiny home measures 40x20x19 feet from floor to roof. As usual with the prefab houses you can get online, its layout and exterior colors are customizable. As shown, this SEQ model has a bedroom, full bathroom, and full kitchen. That stuff is all pretty standard, but we really like how much more open this one feels thanks to its abundant windows and spacious balcony. You’ll be able to wake up surrounded by pristine scenery and have the perfect spot for a morning cup of joe.

The top floor even has a covered outdoor space and recessed lighting that keeps in line with a modern, minimalist design that’s timeless. Even though it’s a “tiny house,” there’s plenty of space for entertaining, and you can expand the design even further by building out a small deck on the ground floor. Add some patio furniture to lounge in, or build out the area with an outdoor rug , adirondack chairs, and string lighting to illuminate your fun even through the night.

Not only does this tiny house look luxe, but the manufacturer says the homes are made with weather-resistant and rust-proof materials that can withstand winds of up to 72 miles per hour and up to level 9 earthquakes. So no matter where you choose to plant your tiny home roots, you’ll have a home that can provide you long-standing shelter and protection no matter what.

The house costs about $37,000 but you’ll have to have a concrete slab foundation ready before construction can begin. If you want to deepen your daydream about this stylish space, check out our best tips for furnishing a small house and our favorite couches for little living rooms . If you’re looking for a tiny home, maybe one that gives more coastal vibes, scrolling for a few other prefab houses that you can add to cart from Amazon.

