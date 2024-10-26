2024 Thanksgiving Food Trends That Chefs Adore (Plus 3 Things to Skip This Year)

Miso mashed potatoes? Yes, please!

Carson Downing

Ranking right up there with why we break a wishbone at Thanksgiving and if it’s necessary (or safe) to wash turkey , one of the most common questions we get from readers each fall is, “do I have to stick with tradition ?!”

“We gather to give thanks and celebrate those who we love,” says Stu Plush, executive chef at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky, giving us permission to “cook what makes you happy. Is it ham? Great. Turkey? Terrific. Ramen? Fantastic! Food brings people together, no matter what it may be.”

While certain dishes might speak to your loved ones’ souls—say, grandma’s mashed potatoes , aunt Susan’s sweet potato casserole , or the quintessential centerpiece that is a roast turkey —2024 is all about mixing old with new, according to Sue Nowamooz, chef-owner of Hungry’s in Houston, Texas. It’s time to give nostalgic flavors and concepts a modern twist to infuse more spice, color, and flavor, she believes. This way, you can keep the warmth and familiarity and banish the boredom.

For Thanksgiving 2024, challenge yourself to be adventurous with at least one dish, suggests Caroline Elston, co-founder of Platterful in Indianapolis, Indiana: “Surprises are always welcomed and can turn into new traditions. Who doesn’t want to have a dish named after them that everyone looks forward to year after year?”

To help you determine how to refresh your menu, we tapped 11 chefs from coast to coast to dish about what Thanksgiving trends they think will be bigger than those parade floats. Then read on to discover what’s hot for 2024, then to learn about three Thanksgiving ideas that are falling out of favor.



7 of the Best 2024 Thanksgiving Food Trends, According to Chefs

Global Flavors

Noted by six of our 11 chef experts, the biggest Thanksgiving food trend of 2024 is showcasing flavors that think beyond the classic “American” canon. Since it was founded in 1776, the United States has always been a melting pot, and now it’s time to acknowledge and honor that on the fourth Thursday in November.

“As people look to embrace their roots from around the world, you can expect that to start showing up via non-traditional spices and flavors,” Elston tells BHG .

From ginger-glazed sweet potato casserole and elote corn casserole to Peking turkey bao and sumac-spiced Brussels sprouts, “we’ve moved into an era of incorporating culture into classic traditions,” says Yara Herrera, chef/partner at Hellbender in Ridgewood, New York.

Thanksgiving side dishes are ideal for playing around with this food trend , believes Donald Petito Jr., executive chef at The Junto Hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

“I’m excited about the possibilities of incorporating more global flavors into Thanksgiving dishes like miso butter-glazed vegetables or gochujang-spiked cranberry sauce. These variations can breathe new life into classic dishes while still keeping the heart of Thanksgiving traditions alive,” Petito Jr. says. “Plus, it’s a fun way to share diverse flavors with friends and family, making the gathering feel even more personal.”

Carson Downing. Food Styling: Lauren McAnelly

Fresher Twists on the Classics

“Of course, I'm always going to argue that a table needs mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, but you don’t need to follow the same rules of what you do year over year. There's more freedom to tailor things to what you want now,” adds Justine Doiron, the Brooklyn, New York-based author of Justine Cooks .

Bright and fresh flavors are big for 2024. So if you’re not locked into your turkey recipe, try our Mediterranean Spatchcock Turkey . Or instead of the creamy casserole, give this Roasted Green Beans with Beets, Feta, and Walnuts side dish a shot. If you’re not keen on the canned version, consider adding New England Cranberry Orange Compote to your menu this year.

“The shift toward more homemade elements aligns with a broader trend of eating more mindfully and consuming fewer processed ingredients. Plus, fresh produce and lighter sides can still complement the turkey without overwhelming diners. They’re ideal to balance out the heavier dishes,” Petito Jr. says.

Plant-Based Dishes

Speaking of mindful eating, many Americans are aiming to eat a little less (or no) meat these days, so “more vegetable-forward, plant-based dishes are going to be a big highlight,” Dorion predicts.

According to Rick Martinez, a Mazatlán, Mexico-based chef and the author of Mi Cocina , an easy way to keep many traditions alive while reducing the meat is to eliminate the turkey or main animal protein and simply serve all the sides, tweaking as needed to adjust other elements that might include animal products (such as butter, cheese, or broth) if necessary.

For a hearty meat-free main, Elston and Paolo Zambrano, vice president of culinary food production facilities for Whole Foods Market in Austin, Texas agree that a stuffed squash like Bulgur-Stuffed Acorn Squash is a thoughtful and trendy choice.

Helen Norman

Beyond-Pumpkin Squashes

Winter squashes of all kinds will be big this holiday season, not just pumpkin, explains Kyle St. John, executive chef at Harvest at The Ranch at Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California.

“Winter squash are versatile and can be used for so many dishes like soups, hashes, and casseroles, and you can even shave it thin to use raw in a salad. Kabocha, delicata, and honeynut are some of my favorites for 2024, but you can’t go wrong with the more familiar butternut and spaghetti, either,” St. John says.

At St. John’s Thanksgiving dinner, he’s looking forward to sharing skin-on caramelized kabocha squash topped with whipped labneh, fresh mint, and pomegranate seeds . Craving more inspiration? Check out tasty squash recipes for every course at Thanksgiving .

Sheet Pan Sides

With releases like Hot Sheet: Savory Sheet Pan Recipes for Every Day and Celebrations and Sheet Pan Bliss: A Symphony of 100+ Sheet Pan Baking Deliciously Simple Recipes for Every Occasion debuting in 2024, it’s clear that sheet pan creations are having a moment—and not just for weeknights.

“Folks are going to be all about prepping and baking or cooking sides in sheet pans,” says Jessie Sheehan, a New York City-based recipe developer, baker, cookbook author of Salty, Cheesy, Herby, Crispy Snackable Bakes: 100 Easy-Peasy, Savory Recipes for 24/7 Deliciousness .

If you’d like to try this Thanksgiving food trend, save our Sheet-Pan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese , Fried Smashed Potatoes , and Asian-Style Sweet Potatoes for the big day. (Psst…they’re also fantastic additions to the meal plan any time of year!)

Kelsey Hansen

A Shareable Starter

Meat and cheese platters have been an entertaining mainstay stateside since the 1940s or so. But since the introduction of social media and especially during the early 2020s, charcuterie boards really began to boom. Although Elston might be a bit biased since she owns a company that assembles some seriously impressive charcuterie spreads, she still believes that a grazing table is the perfect way to greet guests to your 2024 Thanksgiving dinner.

Everyone has certain meats, cheeses, and accompaniments they prefer, continues Evan Morrison, executive chef at Rainbird in the El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theater in Merced, California, and a charcuterie board allows them to build their favorite bites.

No need to feel wedded to the usual meat and cheese, though. To accommodate vegetarians, vegans, or dairy-free diners—and to lighten things up so folks don’t get too full before the feast—consider a veggie tray with fresh vegetables, hummus, baba ganoush , pita chips, and nuts.

Regardless of what you plant on that platter, the interactive nature makes the beginning of the meal more communal and less formal, Petito Jr. says, which can help set the tone for meaningful connections throughout the festivities.

Non-Alcoholic Apéritifs, Wines, Beers, and Mixed Drinks

More than four in 10 American adults are aiming to drink less alcohol in 2024 than in previous years, according to a 2023 survey by the marketing company NCSolutions.

Tasteful Thanksgiving wine pairings aren’t going out of style anytime soon. Still, 2024 ushers in equal opportunity for “an abundance of non-alcoholic apéritifs, wines, beers, and cocktails,” Martinez says.

In addition to your Pinot Noir, Riesling, and sparkling wine, add non-alcoholic drinks and mixers like Ghia (the new Le Fizz is shockingly similar to an Aperol Spritz ), Athletic Brewing , and Non to the drink station. Or mix up a batch of one of these 7 spirit-free Thanksgiving drinks that kids and adults alike will enjoy so everyone has something more exciting than water to sip on.

Carson Downing

What’s Out For Thanksgiving 2024

Now that you know what’s in for Thanksgiving, the chefs have a few ideas about what’s falling in popularity this year.

Gravy: There will always be a place for it, Elston confirms, but “there are so many other options for toppings that bring more flavor to the meal!” Instead of a purely salty-savory gravy, pair your turkey with sweet-tart cranberry sauce, or a spicy, herbaceous garnish like chili crisp , salsa macha, or chimichurri, Herrera recommends.

There will always be a place for it, Elston confirms, but “there are so many other options for toppings that bring more flavor to the meal!” Instead of a purely salty-savory gravy, pair your turkey with sweet-tart cranberry sauce, or a spicy, herbaceous garnish like chili crisp , salsa macha, or chimichurri, Herrera recommends. Hating on Cranberry Sauce: Even though it’s often the center of Thanksgiving jokes (especially the canned version) Dorion is a firm believer that “cranberry sauce is so in!” So stop teasing it and start celebrating cranberry sauce . “Many people skip it because it can feel like an afterthought compared to other rich, savory sauces and sides, but a simple upgrade or two can make it shine rather than take second place to gravy,” Nowamooz says. For a bright, citrusy punch, add orange zest. Alternatively, infuse it with a classic Thanksgiving flavor like fresh rosemary or garlic to layer on an unexpected amount of flavor.

Even though it’s often the center of Thanksgiving jokes (especially the canned version) Dorion is a firm believer that “cranberry sauce is so in!” So stop teasing it and start celebrating cranberry sauce . “Many people skip it because it can feel like an afterthought compared to other rich, savory sauces and sides, but a simple upgrade or two can make it shine rather than take second place to gravy,” Nowamooz says. For a bright, citrusy punch, add orange zest. Alternatively, infuse it with a classic Thanksgiving flavor like fresh rosemary or garlic to layer on an unexpected amount of flavor. Supersized Recipes. With the cost of groceries continuing to climb and food waste becoming more of a concern for many Americans, “people will value quality over quantity this year. Let’s face it: food is expensive. Cooks are scaling back on the number of dishes and are focusing on the quality of the traditional basics,” Plush says. Beyond trimming down on supermarket spending and excess servings, right-sizing your meal will save you time as well as precious oven and refrigerator space, Martinez adds.



