This Overhead Garage Rack Creates Valuable Storage Space Out of Nowhere—and Can Hold 600 Pounds

Store bikes, golf clubs, and off-season gear.

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

If you want to know the key to a tidy garage —just look up. Overhead garage racks simplify storage by stowing last season’s items up high and out of the way, allowing more room for your most accessed things. Use overhead racks to store camping gear once the weather turns cold, or Halloween, Easter, and Christmas decorations when the holidays are over.

These racks are sturdy (most can hold up to hundreds of pounds) and can handle your big-ticket items, like golf clubs, skis, snowboards, and even bikes. Free up wall space and become the envy of your neighbors (some who may be afraid to even open their garage doors) with this handy hanging storage rack that frees your floor and walls from clutter.

Fleximounts 4x8-Foot Overhead Garage Storage Rack

Amazon

$190

$135

Fleximounts overhead garage storage rack is the key to a decluttered garage. Made from heavy-duty cold-rolled steel and fastened with thick M8 machine screws, this rack can hold up to 600 pounds when properly mounted to structural braces. The integrated grid panels allow for more stability than frame-and-platform or frame-and-wire designs, so you can easily slide plastic storage bins on and off without shifting or bending the rack.

This 4x8-foot rack is easy to install and fits standard 24-inch spaced ceiling joists. Should your joists be spaced less than 24 inches apart, this rack's vertical support brackets allow you to install wider ceiling supports to accommodate the load safely. Before installing, simply measure and draw your layout to ensure installation accuracy. This rack also provides the option of a one-sided wall mount for added security (wall studs must be spaced 96 inches apart).

One five-star reviewer recommended recruiting an extra set of hands when tackling installation, and then mentioned this rack “feels very strong” once installed. They wrote, “I have full totes of holiday decor and camping gear on them and have no concerns if they will last… With 12-foot ceilings in my garage, this is tons of free storage space I never realized I had!”

This rack is adjustable, should you need to customize your storage solution to fit your vehicles. Use the 22-inch dropdown setting to store gear above your high-profile truck or SUV, or lower it to 40 inches if you have more space to spare. And when accidents happen (maybe you pulled your truck into the wrong parking space, for instance), Fleximounts offers a limited lifetime warranty, however, some damage may not be covered.

Another Amazon shopper called this rack “the best yet” and have installed six so far. They liked that the rack floor is welded in place so you can easily slide things around, and mentioned the maximum 40-inch storage height is much larger than others he’s installed.

Finally clear your garage from clutter and free up space for your vehicles with the Fleximounts overhead garage storage rack while it’s 29% off at Amazon. And if you’re still shopping for storage racks that’ll help to make your space one all of your neighbors admire, we found even more options below.

MonsterRax 4x8-Foot Overhead Garage Storage Rack

Amazon

$110

Soywey 3x8-Foot Adjustable Overhead Garage Storage Rack

Amazon

$140

$119

Fleximounts 2x6-Foot Heavy-Duty Garage Storage Shelving

Amazon

$180

MonsterRax 4x8-Foot Overhead Garage Storage Rack (2-Pack)

Amazon

$270

Fleximounts GL1 Overhead Garage Lifting Storage Rack

Amazon

$260