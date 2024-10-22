The Property Brothers Are Helping Homeowners Not Hate Their Houses in a New Show

The sibling duo is showing us you shouldn't give up on your home—no matter how flawed.

Television's favorite home renovator siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers, are back this fall with an all-new HGTV series—but they won't be selling any properties. This time, the duo is venturing into a new endeavor: helping desperate homeowners breathe fresh life into their seemingly unworkable abodes.



The new show, Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers , is all about completely remodeling the homes of owners who have simply outgrown their spaces. For those who can’t (or don’t want to) move out of their current space, homeownership can be a constant stressor—especially as families grow and needs change over time.



But the Property Brothers are here to help show you can turn your home into a place you want to spend time in, no matter its annoying quirks or flaws.

What to Expect in Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers

Throughout the season of Don’t Hate Your House , the Scott brothers work to address all of the issues in six poorly-planned layouts, giving each home a complete remodel (and redesign). From fixing cramped spaces and awkward kitchen layouts to knocking down walls and adding new doors and windows, the Property Brothers aim to relieve all of the homeowners’ concerns.



“We get the frustration, because oftentimes the original layout found in older houses doesn’t make the best use of the space,” said Property Brother Jonathan Scott in a press release. “Drew and I know we can make these homes so much better.”



The season premiere follows a couple who owns a home in the location of their dreams—but with the layout of their nightmares. The Scott brothers will work within each episode’s given budget to achieve a renovation that makes these dated houses completely unrecognizable.



“We see the potential when we walk in and find boxy layouts and isolated spaces,” said Drew Scott in a press release. “Transforming a home to truly suit a family’s needs will create a better environment and happier home life for everyone.”



Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers premieres on HGTV on November 13, with each episode debuting weekly on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Each episode will also be available to stream the same day and time on Max® and discovery+.

