Recreate a Spa Right at Home With This Portable Sauna From Amazon—and It's 32% Off Right Now

The highlight of any spa visit is often a few minutes (or more) spent in the relaxing, steamy comfort of the sauna. You may have even wished that you had a home sauna or steam shower so you could enjoy the experience without leaving your home.

If this sounds like you, you’re in luck. Steupoek’s Portable Personal Steam Sauna comes with everything you need to reap the benefits of a relaxing sauna right from your own home. Better yet, it’s currently on sale at Amazon for $133. Who knew it was cheaper to buy a home sauna than to keep paying for trips to the spa? One shopper wrote that it “exceeded every expectation,” and added, “I am shocked how much I love this product.”

Designed to heat up in just five minutes, the personal steam sauna is made from high-quality stainless steel, so it won’t rust easily. It comes with a steam engine that offers nine different heat levels with a maximum temperature of 140°F/60°C, so you can adjust it to your own comfort preferences. “It gets hot quickly and when you put just two or three drops of essential oils in the water base it gives off such a relaxing scent and it is very calming,” one customer said .

You can set an automatic timer for anywhere from one to 90 minutes, and you can even control the sauna with the included remote control. “If you're looking to indulge in the benefits of a sauna within the comfort of your own home, this product is definitely worth considering,” wrote one Amazon shopper .

The sauna has transparent windows, and it’s large enough that you can sit in the included chair while you steam and relax. The insulation fabric helps prevent heat loss and has a double-zipper design. The sauna is quick and easy to assemble, and small enough to use in your apartment.

The best part about this steam sauna is that it’s portable and foldable, so not only can you store it easily, but you can also take it with you on a road trip or to a friend’s house for the ultimate spa party . “It worked like a charm,” said one Amazon reviewer . “Perfect for traveling and fits well in smaller areas.”

Whether you’re an athlete in training, nursing aching muscles, or simply want to bliss out in total relaxation, the Steupoek Portable Personal Steam Sauna is bound to be a game changer. Add one to your Amazon cart now so it arrives before your next workout. And keep reading to explore more of our favorite wellness and recovery tools, up to 40% off.

