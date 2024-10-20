7 Things You Should Never Do at an Estate Sale, According to Experts

Experts share their best etiquette tips for estate sales—including whether haggling is appropriate, and the rules for claiming items, standing in line, and arriving early.

Navigating the terrain of estate sales can be tricky if you're not a seasoned sale-goer. Plus, with your time and money at stake, going in without a strategy means coming out with misaligned purchases in terms of value, investment, and longevity. So, how can you make the most out of your estate experience while enjoying the process?

We chatted with estate sale experts to learn the best etiquette—like whether it's appropriate to haggle on prices and if it's okay to arrive early—and glean their best tips for shopping the sales.

"Estate sales are a wonderful source to find treasures and junk and even a better way to furnish a house filled with memories," says estate sale expert Peter Brandi .

Ahead, Brandi and other experts share their insights and cover all the do's and don'ts of estate sales.



1. Don't Immediately Ask for a Discount

In estate sales, there's always the expectation that you'll walk away with a fair bargain, but if you want a steeper discount, there's a strategy at play. According to Kelsey O'Connell and Alexandra Alquiza, co-founders of Gin For Lunch , it depends on what the item is. "For items with a marked price, it's okay to discuss pricing, but never in a way that comes across as devaluing the item or collection," O'Connell says.

So if you find a piece you love, but feel it's priced too high, consider asking for a discount using these questions:

" Would you consider an offer of $40 for it?"

"Could you do this for $40 (rather than the ticketed $50)? "

"The key here is to make an offer of what you're prepared to pay [which] feels different than simply asking them to lower their price," Alquiza says. They recommend aiming to stay within 20% of the marked price when making an offer.



Brandi agrees that asking for a lower price is reasonable (and expected) in estate sale culture, but it's all about the approach. He advises buyers to remain polite, because a courteous interaction will almost always yield a negotiation in favor of the buyer.



2. Don't Treat All Pricing or Sales Structures Equally

"Items at estate sales are typically treated in one of two ways—either a marked price, or a best offer silent auction system. If it's an in-person auction, you make an offer in writing or email, and the highest offer wins," O'Connell says. "This is great because there's no pressure to offer anything specific—just what feels fair and accessible to you."

On the other, hand "If it's online, you can watch the bids come in and choose to play along as long as you want and are able until the sale closes—it can be quite a rush," they say.



3. Don't Commit to a Purchase and Then Back Out Later

Brandi notes that estate sales attract public enthusiasts as well as many professionals who are shopping for business needs. In fact, "the professionals are always the first to get into the house, prepared with pre-printed sold tags [with their name] which they place on an item they want to buy," Brandi says.

He explains that while this method is widely accepted in the estate sale business, it has potential drawbacks. For example, buyers may claim a piece via tagging, but later decide not to purchase it. This practice creates confusion about item availability, potentially results in lost sales for the estate, and increases the likelihood of being blacklisted from future estate sale invitations.



4. Don't Arrive Too Early

"I have had clients camp out three days before a sale," Brandi says. "Most people—if it is a very high-end sale—will wait in line starting the night before the sale." It's best to use your discretion for each event and scout any opportunities to preview items before the estate sale starts. Some estate sale companies may even provide online photos or catalogs of items for sale, which can help you set your attendance schedule ahead of time. And if you find your heart set on one particular item, try to see if you can make arrangements with the staff early on to secure a spot to purchase.

Since the best items tend to sell quickly (especially on the first day), "don’t snooze in the early hours," Alquiza says. "The best way to ensure great access to the sale is to arrive at the beginning of the advertised time." they say, adding that in their experience, arriving before the scheduled time is not considered good practice. However, "if the sale is being hosted by an estate sale group, speak with the team about getting on their newsletter list, as they often will send out alerts for early bird access," Alquiza adds.



5. Don't Be Rude

Brandi encourages buyers to be aware of their surroundings and always remain courteous during an estate sale process. Pay attention to signs like "Stay Out," or "No One Allowed Beyond This Point," and do what the signs insinuate, that way you won't be banned from the estate sale," he says.

O'Connell and Alquiza agree that it's key to remain polite, but even more importantly, to remember the context around the sale. "If someone has just passed, always try to consider the sentimental value of the items and negotiate respectfully," O'Connell says.



6. Don't Forget the Thrill of the Find

"Toss your wishlist of things you’re specifically in the market for and just let your eye wander—see what you gravitate towards," O'Connell says. "Give yourself permission to take a risk on something out of your comfort zone that is just pulling you in. That’s the beauty of a one-of-a-kind piece that was once very special to someone else."

7. Don't Limit Yourself to a 25-Mile Radius



O'Connell and Alquiza live by the mantra, “will travel for a good estate sale." They plan fun day trips or weekends around big estate sales, giving them a chance "to get lost in a new town or city and all of its new-to-you charm," Alquiza explains. By visiting unknown cities or traveling to different states, you can expand your search and potentially find better details or more hard-to-find pieces that wouldn't otherwise be available close to home.

"Don’t forget the World Wide Web when mileage is a factor—explore the online world of estate sales," O'Connell adds. "This is great for two reasons: One, it gives you access to sales happening all over the country, and many will offer shipping (at an extra cost) for small goods. And two, sometimes they offer early access to local sales for pickup of the items won online."

Top Tips for First-Timers

While Brandi always suggests buying "the very best for what you can afford at the time," he also encourages first-timers to exercise caution on their first few trips. You may find yourself experiencing some biased estate sales professionals who might try to take advantage of newcomers, by convincing you they know best. Brandi says it's best to stay aware and go with your instinct, and with time, "prospective buyers will learn who they can trust and who to stay away from."

"If you have an honest and noted estate sale person or company—trust is the biggest asset," Brandi says. "And the only way you can gain this trust and knowledge is by getting out there [and one way to do so is by] meeting all the dealers you can."



"Try grouping a number of items together and make an offer," Alquiza adds. "The sale is happening because these pieces need to find a new home, and this spins it in a positive light. Again make a reasonable offer for the bundle, and you both find the transaction successful."



