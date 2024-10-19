How to Wash Brussels Sprouts To *Actually* Get Them Clean, According to Experts

Think you can skip it since you’re trimming them and removing the outer leaves? Here’s why you might want to change your strategy…

Although we may not have all loved them as kids, if you peek around our recipe archives, it will quickly become clear that Team BHG is firmly on Team Brussels Sprouts! (BTW, it is “Brussels,” a nod to the city in Belgium an area where they were widely cultivated centuries ago, not “brussel.”)

But before you can transform this Brassica into Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples , Brined Skillet-Roasted Brussels Sprouts , Air-Fried Brussels Sprouts with Maple-Bourbon Glaze , or any of your favorite ways to cook Brussels sprouts (or savor them raw), it’s important to know how to choose, store, and wash these itty-bitty cabbages.

How to Choose and Store Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are lateral buds that grow around and along the length of a stalk; envision clusters of small green golf balls around a stick. A core is at the center of each sprout, which not only links the sprout to the stalk but also acts as the origin for all of the bright green leaves. While the leaves are designed to act as protective coating for that core, the entire sprout is edible.

When you’re shopping for or picking sprouts from your garden, seek out buds that are green (a leaf or two with hints of yellow is okay). Each of the buds should include tightly-wrapped leaves and give off a fresh, light, and herbaceous aroma.

The best way to store Brussels sprouts is unwashed, patted dry, and in an airtight container or zip-top bag in the refrigerator.

When it comes time to take them from stored to ready-to-savor, since you trim the root end and remove the outside leaves of the sprouts before shaving or cooking them, you might think it’s okay to skip rinsing them. The question of “should you wash Brussels sprouts?” has popped up on Reddit for just this reason. But since those layers of leaves can easily trap dirt or bugs, it’s important to clean them. Just like any produce item that grows outside, it’s always wise to wash.

Ahead, learn how to wash Brussels sprouts the Test Kitchen way, discover if you need to wash the pre-shredded kind you snag at the store near pre-washed lettuce , and study up on how to tell if your sprouts might be spoiled.

When and How to Wash Brussels Sprouts

“As with most produce items, we recommend washing right before using. Excess moisture on stored Brussels sprouts will lead to faster spoilage,” says Sarah Brekke, M.S., Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen brand manager.

If your Brussels sprouts are very small or young, you may not need to peel off any external layers. But in nearly all cases, it’s worth the time to sacrifice a few outer leaves.

“Remove any discolored or loose leaves before washing. Getting rid of the loose, discolored, or insect-damaged leaves makes the washing process a bit easier and you’ll have fewer loose leafy bits to deal with in the long run,” Brekke says.

If the leaves are in fairly good shape, you can save them for homemade broth . Feel free to keep the stem ends as-is for now; Brekke advises that you can trim these after washing.



Tips

Test Kitchen Tip: If desired, you can trim the stem end just above where it attaches to the stalk. We prefer to keep the stems on for the soaking step since this portion connects to the core of the sprout that keeps the leaves attached (rather than allowing them to float away).

Since “Brussels sprouts can have little bits of dirt and sediment trapped in between the leaves,” the Test Kitchen suggests a hands-off soaking strategy to help loosen this material and rinse it away.

How to wash Brussels sprouts :

After removing any yellowish or loose leaves on the outside of the sprouts, fill a large bowl halfway with cool water.

Transfer the sprouts to the bowl and allow them to soak for 20 minutes.

After soaking, pour the sprouts into a colander to drain away the water.

On clean kitchen towels or paper towels, dump the drained sprouts. Pat dry.

At this point, use a chef’s knife to trim the stem end. If your recipe calls for cooking whole sprouts, you’re good to go. Otherwise, use a knife to slice the Brussels sprouts in half (which we always recommend for even cooking if you have large sprouts) or quarters, or use a mandoline slicer to shave the sprouts.

Do You Need to Wash Steam-in-Bag or Shredded Brussels Sprouts?

Take a peek at the label. Does it list something like “thoroughly washed,” “triple washed,” or “ready to eat”? Nearly all steam bags and shredded bags of sprouts feature these terms, which means they are good to go, Brekke says, and do not require washing. If you don’t see similar verbiage, give them a wash just to be on the safe side.

How to Tell if Brussels Sprouts are Past Their Prime

Before or after washing your Brussels sprouts, if they exhibit any of these signs of spoilage, compost or discard them ASAP:

A yellowish-brown, brown, or black color

A squishy texture

Limp, loose leaves around the entire sprout

A strong odor



