Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Better Homes & Gardens

    Shoppers Say This Carport Was Durable Enough to Protect Their Cars in a Hurricane—Shop It for 21% Off

    By Jen Cason,

    2 days ago

    Use it to store your car, mopeds, bikes, and other vehicles.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07YD0J_0wDNl5NS00

    Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten

    If you look closely at any car stored outdoors for more than a couple of years, you’re bound to find wear and fade issues caused by a daily dose of dust, dirt and weather-related debris. Luckily, there’s an incredibly sturdy carport from Amazon that poses a more reasonable and affordable way to protect your car. The best part? It’s on sale for $126.

    From its high-quality construction to its easy installation, the FDW 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent will save your car from faded paint and outdoor debris with minimal effort. With hundreds of five-star customer ratings , it has an overwhelming seal of approval from Amazon shoppers, with one shopper describing it as the “best canopy I have purchased.”

    Fdw 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBkKQ_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $159

    $126

    Thanks to its durable, corrosion-resistant construction, this canopy-style carport is one to add to your driveway. It’s made from a sturdy alloy steel frame and a heavy-duty waterproof tarp, which offers everything you need to give your car shade and protection, including 200 square-feet of surface area.

    Supported by six sturdy legs, each leg includes a foot pad for added stabilization. It also comes with an anchor kit, as well as hollow-wall anchors for use on concrete or asphalt for an extra secure hold. Shoppers report that their cars stay safe and dry, even during harsh weather.

    Related: The 12 Best Outdoor Sheds of 2024 to Keep Your Backyard Organized

    One reviewer , who endured a hurricane, praised that the carport was  “wonderful” and “never tore,” despite the storm’s high winds blowing it over 40 feet in the air. Another shopper added , “We had three days of Santa Anna winds, and it’s still standing.”

    If your home doesn’t have a garage or you simply don’t have a designated sheltered spot for your car, the FDW 10’ x 20’ Carport Canopy Tent is an economical way to create protection, especially while it’s on sale. Plus, we found even more best-selling carports for you to explore below, starting at just $170 at Amazon.

    Nowensol 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjQ0v_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $288

    $242

    Advance Outdoor 10’x20’ Heavy-Duty Canopy Carport

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4capPF_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $300

    $270

    ShelterLogic Instant Carport

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgjPV_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $370

    $221

    Quictent 10’x20’ Heavy-Duty Carport

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVyIm_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $196

    $170

    Qzen 10’x20’ Portable Carport

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9nji_0wDNl5NS00

    Amazon

    $240

    For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Shawn O' Conner
    6h ago
    lies
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    10 Things You Should Always Buy at an Estate Sale If You Spot Them
    Better Homes & Gardens21 hours ago
    8 Things You Should Never Wash in Cold Water
    Better Homes & Gardens11 hours ago
    7 Things You Should Never Do at an Estate Sale, According to Experts
    Better Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    This Simple Yet Elegant Fall Wreath Will Transform Your Front Door for Just $20
    Better Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    I’m Gifting Everyone on My List This $20 BHG Throw That’s Just as Comfy as My $160 Blanket
    Better Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    BHG Editors Share Their Favorite Home Design Trends of 2024
    Better Homes & Gardens5 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    How to Regrow Carrots from the Tops in 5 Simple Steps
    Better Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    5 Essential Tree Pruning Tools and When You Should Use Them
    Better Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    The Best Place to Put Your Smoke Detector (Plus 3 Spots to Avoid)
    Better Homes & Gardens7 hours ago
    9 Things a Professional Organizer Says You Should Never Store in Cardboard Boxes
    Better Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy