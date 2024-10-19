Shoppers Say This Carport Was Durable Enough to Protect Their Cars in a Hurricane—Shop It for 21% Off

Use it to store your car, mopeds, bikes, and other vehicles.

If you look closely at any car stored outdoors for more than a couple of years, you’re bound to find wear and fade issues caused by a daily dose of dust, dirt and weather-related debris. Luckily, there’s an incredibly sturdy carport from Amazon that poses a more reasonable and affordable way to protect your car. The best part? It’s on sale for $126.

From its high-quality construction to its easy installation, the FDW 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent will save your car from faded paint and outdoor debris with minimal effort. With hundreds of five-star customer ratings , it has an overwhelming seal of approval from Amazon shoppers, with one shopper describing it as the “best canopy I have purchased.”

Fdw 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent

Amazon

$159

$126

Thanks to its durable, corrosion-resistant construction, this canopy-style carport is one to add to your driveway. It’s made from a sturdy alloy steel frame and a heavy-duty waterproof tarp, which offers everything you need to give your car shade and protection, including 200 square-feet of surface area.

Supported by six sturdy legs, each leg includes a foot pad for added stabilization. It also comes with an anchor kit, as well as hollow-wall anchors for use on concrete or asphalt for an extra secure hold. Shoppers report that their cars stay safe and dry, even during harsh weather.



One reviewer , who endured a hurricane, praised that the carport was “wonderful” and “never tore,” despite the storm’s high winds blowing it over 40 feet in the air. Another shopper added , “We had three days of Santa Anna winds, and it’s still standing.”

If your home doesn’t have a garage or you simply don’t have a designated sheltered spot for your car, the FDW 10’ x 20’ Carport Canopy Tent is an economical way to create protection, especially while it’s on sale. Plus, we found even more best-selling carports for you to explore below, starting at just $170 at Amazon.

Nowensol 10’x20’ Carport Canopy Tent

Amazon

$288

$242

Advance Outdoor 10’x20’ Heavy-Duty Canopy Carport

Amazon

$300

$270

ShelterLogic Instant Carport

Amazon

$370

$221

Quictent 10’x20’ Heavy-Duty Carport

Amazon

$196

$170

Qzen 10’x20’ Portable Carport

Amazon

$240

