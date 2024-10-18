The Most Impressive Outdoor Fall Patio Deals Are Tucked Away in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 57% Off

Shop heaters, furniture covers, fire pits, and more.

Just because summer has ended doesn’t mean you should stop thinking about—and enjoying— your patio .



While it’s the perfect time to clean up your yard by purchasing outdoor storage for pool equipment and gardening tools, you can also keep using your outdoor space for weeks to come by adding a few essentials to your shopping cart.



Right on cue, Amazon has added dozens of outdoor patio items to its outlet section with savings of up to 57%. Save on patio heaters to dine al fresco into the fall and winter and bonfire pits for cozy, chilly nights. You’ll also find discounts on outdoor storage boxes, grill and furniture covers, and even a few furniture sets. You can grab them now and enjoy them when spring and summer arrive next year.

Best Amazon Outlet Fall Patio Deals

Devoko 100-gallon Waterproof Large Resin Deck Box

Amazon

$120

$83

It’s officially time to put away all your pool accessories—and get a break from mowing the lawn and pulling weeds . This means you’ll need plenty of storage space to hold your floaties, gardening tools, and other outdoor accessories.



Devoko’s 100-gallon waterproof deck box is made of weather-resistant and waterproof wicker and plastic, so it will hold up to the elements through fall and winter. Available in multiple colors with a rattan pattern on the sides, it will also add a stylish modern touch to your patio. Measuring 4 feet long and 3 feet tall, it doubles as an extra seating bench that can hold up to 500 pounds. It’s also lockable, so you can be sure your goods are secure.

OutVue 42-inch Fire Pit with Two Grills

Amazon

$200

$120

The end of summer is far from the end of bonfire season. Fall is arguably the best time of year for a campfire, as it’s cooler outside, mosquitoes are less of a nuisance, and (a personal favorite) you can use leftover Halloween candy on your s’mores . If you don’t have a fire pit, this one from OutVue is a fantastic choice. Not only will you save $80 if you add it to your cart now, but it’s also equipped with a tabletop and two grills. This means you can whip up burgers, hot dogs, or fall-inspired dishes like these apple cider-brined pork chops .

The fire pit weighs 40 pounds and holds up to 30 pounds of wood. Raised off the ground by four legs and coated with a powder to protect against high temperature and rust, the sides of the fire pit have a geometric pattern which creates unique shadows on the ground.

Shoppers say the fire pit is easy to assemble and many love that it’s multifunctional. “It’s really easy to add or remove the grill grates as needed. The lip around the edge makes a nice place to set plates while serving (or to rest marshmallow tongs),” one five-star reviewer wrote . “The included cover is great to protect the firepit against weather.”

Best Choice Products Set of Two Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero-Gravity Chairs

Amazon

$130

$88

If you plan to keep relaxing on your patio well into fall, make sure you have some comfortable chairs. We like these zero-gravity chairs , and they’re currently $88 for a pair. The chairs have a lockable reclining system that adjusts to body weight, allowing you to sit back without worrying about tipping over. The chairs also fold up and can be taken to fall sporting events. The removable tray includes two cup holders, plus a phone and tablet holder. A removable padded headrest is also included.



These zero-gravity chairs have more than 45,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers love the color choices and material, saying the chairs are easy to assemble. One shopper who left a five-star review mentioned that the included pillows and cup holder trays make the chairs even more comfortable. “The zero-gravity design allows you to recline in a way that makes you feel almost weightless, taking all the pressure off your back and joints,” they wrote . “The adjustable feature is easy to use, so you can find the perfect angle for lounging, reading, or even napping.”

Hiland Pyramid Glass Tube Propane Patio Heater

Amazon

$449

$194

If you want to use your patio in cooler seasons, you’ll need an outdoor heater. This propane patio heater is not only on sale, but you can save an additional 30 percent by clipping a coupon at checkout.



Standing 7.5 feet tall, the heater covers an area of 10 square feet, so there’s plenty of room to gather around and warm up. Simply purchase a 20-pound propane tank, then use a lighter to start the heat. Each tank should last between 8 and 10 hours on high, so you can get multiple nights of use from each tank.



Nearly 2,000 shoppers have given the heater five stars for its excellent functionality. Many also say the flames are stunning to look at and really light up the area. “This is the coolest looking patio heater that is affordable,” one shopper wrote . “The best thing about this heater is seeing it. It is very aesthetically pleasing in form and the flame it makes. I love sitting around it enjoying the warmth and watching the flames.”



Keep scrolling to shop more Amazon deals that you’ll want to add to your patio this fall.

Nexcover Grill Cover

Amazon

$26

$18

Gorpche Outdoor Waterproof Furniture Cover

Amazon

$28

$20

Miulee Pack of Four Outdoor Pillow Inserts

Amazon

$34

$26

Vongrasig 5-piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

$380

$283

Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant Patio Furniture Cover

Amazon

$22

$16

Fire Sense Portable Patio Heater

Amazon

$86

$80

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

$18

$14

Wet & Forget Outdoor Multi-Surface Cleaner

Amazon

$60

$34

Easy-Going Linen Look Outdoor Curtains

Amazon

$19

$11

Olanly Waterproof Outdoor Rug

Amazon

$46

$17

Niorsun Solar Step Lights

Amazon

$50

$27

