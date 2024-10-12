Our Favorite Types of Winter Squash, And the Best Ways to Use Them

The BHG Test Kitchen dove into nine types of winter squash to find the best ways to prepare them.

Pumpkins, squash, and gourds are all part of the Cucurbitaceae (gourd) family, but there isn’t an agreed-on botanical distinction for what makes a pumpkin a pumpkin. It’s essentially an informal term for the round, orange types we carve and the cooking varieties of similar shape we typically turn into pie or puree. As we roasted, pureed, stir-fried, and tasted varieties in the Test Kitchen, we found that some “pumpkins” made delicious soups and some “squash” made delicious pies. Read on for our guide to nine different types of winter squash including how to grow winter squash and our Test Kitchen's recommended uses for each.

How to Grow Winter Squash

Bookmark these steps for early next spring when you want to buy pumpkin seeds for planting. Proper care of your seedlings will be essential to a quality autumn harvest.

Getting Started : Pumpkins need a long growing season (three months or more) and plenty of room. Give them a sunny spot where the vines can sprawl, with at least 2 feet and up to 3 feet between plants. Check the seed label for guidelines.

: Pumpkins need a long growing season (three months or more) and plenty of room. Give them a sunny spot where the vines can sprawl, with at least 2 feet and up to 3 feet between plants. Check the seed label for guidelines. Planting : Sow seeds in May or June, when the soil has warmed up. Well-drained soil enriched with compost is best. Make little holes about an inch deep and plant two seeds in each. When the seedlings come up, thin to one plant per spot, clipping off the smallest or weakest plant at soil level with a pair of scissors.

: Sow seeds in May or June, when the soil has warmed up. Well-drained soil enriched with compost is best. Make little holes about an inch deep and plant two seeds in each. When the seedlings come up, thin to one plant per spot, clipping off the smallest or weakest plant at soil level with a pair of scissors. Watering : During the growing season, water well when the soil feels dry at finger depth. Plants will need more water (every four or five days) as fruit develops on the vines. Plant zinnias, cosmos, or sunflowers nearby to attract pollinators.

: During the growing season, water well when the soil feels dry at finger depth. Plants will need more water (every four or five days) as fruit develops on the vines. Plant zinnias, cosmos, or sunflowers nearby to attract pollinators. Harvesting : Pick your pumpkins when the fruit has developed its characteristic colors. The skin should be firm. For graceful stems, cut close to the vine. Cure the fruit by placing in the garden or another warm place (about 80°F) for up to a week. This allows the skin to harden and flavors to concentrate and improves long-term storage. Store in a cool spot.

Types of Winter Squash

The BHG Test Kitchen dove into nine types of winter squash to find their unique culinary strengths and the best ways to prepare them.

Early Abundance

Small but mighty, this pumpkin averages 4 to 7 pounds and is prolific in a short growing season. It was our Test Kitchen team’s favorite pumpkin for pie and baking.

Recommended Use : Pureed for all your fall baking needs.

Black Futsu

Don’t let the bumpy exterior deter you from enjoying this edible (peel and all!) Japanese squash. It’s one of the few winter squash that are delicious when eaten cooked or raw.

Recommended Uses : Pickled, raw, stir-fried, or roasted.

Winter Luxury

When roasted, the flesh is creamy and sweet, making an excellent candidate for homemade pumpkin puree .

Recommended Uses: Pureed for pie or other desserts.

Autumn Frost

This squash cooks up sweet and smooth with a similar consistency to butternut squash . Roasting shows off its beautiful orange tint.

Recommended Uses : Pureed or roasted in savory recipes.

Thelma Sanders

An heirloom named for its originator in Missouri, the cream-color acorn squash is comparable to the sweet potato both for its flavor and the fact that it stores just as well as, if not better than, the tuber.

Recommended Use : Roasted or pureed for savory dishes such as soups and ravioli.

Sunshine Kabocha

When cooked, this winter squash has a tender, smooth stringless texture with a super sweet flavor that reminded our Test Kitchen of very ripe cantaloupe .

Recommended Uses : Gorgeous roasted, as it holds its bright color, and it purees ultrasmooth.

Turban

Aptly named for its distinctive shape, this large squash has a hard exterior, making it difficult to peel raw. Our Test Kitchen suggests halving then roasting it first so you can easily remove the skin. The flavor is mild, less sweet, with vegetal notes.

Recommended Uses : Pureed or roasted in savory dishes with bold seasonings.

Tetsukabuto

This green beauty keeps its dark hue when fully matured. A hybrid of a kabocha and butternut developed in Japan, it has a nutty—almost chestnut-like—flavor with a starchy texture reminiscent of a sweet potato.

Recommended Uses : Roasted or pureed in savory dishes. Holds up well in stews and braises.

Kakai/Pepita

This green-specked pumpkin is grown for its seeds rather than its flesh (compost the flesh or feed it to wildlife). The edible hull-less seeds (pepitas) grow naturally without the tough white shells you see on the seeds inside jack-o’-lanterns.

Recommended Uses : Roast the seeds to eat or use in baked goods.

