Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Better Homes & Gardens

    Our Favorite Types of Winter Squash, And the Best Ways to Use Them

    By Katlyn Moncada, Sarah Martens,

    2 days ago

    The BHG Test Kitchen dove into nine types of winter squash to find the best ways to prepare them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zd3Ok_0w4CT0HG00

    Pumpkins, squash, and gourds are all part of the Cucurbitaceae (gourd) family, but there isn’t an agreed-on botanical distinction for what makes a pumpkin a pumpkin. It’s essentially an informal term for the round, orange types we carve and the cooking varieties of similar shape we typically turn into pie or puree. As we roasted, pureed, stir-fried, and tasted varieties in the Test Kitchen, we found that some “pumpkins” made delicious soups and some “squash” made delicious pies. Read on for our guide to nine different types of winter squash including how to grow winter squash and our Test Kitchen's recommended uses for each.

    How to Grow Winter Squash

    Bookmark these steps for early next spring when you want to buy pumpkin seeds for planting. Proper care of your seedlings will be essential to a quality autumn harvest.

    • Getting Started : Pumpkins need a long growing season (three months or more) and plenty of room. Give them a sunny spot where the vines can sprawl, with at least 2 feet and up to 3 feet between plants. Check the seed label for guidelines.
    • Planting : Sow seeds in May or June, when the soil has warmed up. Well-drained soil enriched with compost is best. Make little holes about an inch deep and plant two seeds in each. When the seedlings come up, thin to one plant per spot, clipping off the smallest or weakest plant at soil level with a pair of scissors.
    • Watering : During the growing season, water well when the soil feels dry at finger depth. Plants will need more water (every four or five days) as fruit develops on the vines. Plant zinnias, cosmos, or sunflowers nearby to attract pollinators.
    • Harvesting : Pick your pumpkins when the fruit has developed its characteristic colors. The skin should be firm. For graceful stems, cut close to the vine. Cure the fruit by placing in the garden or another warm place (about 80°F) for up to a week. This allows the skin to harden and flavors to concentrate and improves long-term storage. Store in a cool spot.

    Related: How to Plant and Grow Pumpkin

    Types of Winter Squash

    The BHG Test Kitchen dove into nine types of winter squash to find their unique culinary strengths and the best ways to prepare them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSRly_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Early Abundance

    Small but mighty, this pumpkin averages 4 to 7 pounds and is prolific in a short growing season. It was our Test Kitchen team’s favorite pumpkin for pie and baking.

    Recommended Use : Pureed for all your fall baking needs.

    Related: This Cardamom Pumpkin Pie Has the Most Delicious Pistachio Cookie Crust

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ld3wE_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Black Futsu

    Don’t let the bumpy exterior deter you from enjoying this edible (peel and all!) Japanese squash. It’s one of the few winter squash that are delicious when eaten cooked or raw.

    Recommended Uses : Pickled, raw, stir-fried, or roasted.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUMVB_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Winter Luxury

    When roasted, the flesh is creamy and sweet, making an excellent candidate for homemade pumpkin puree .

    Recommended Uses: Pureed for pie or other desserts.

    Related: Can You Eat Squash Skin?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Susm_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Autumn Frost

    This squash cooks up sweet and smooth with a similar consistency to butternut squash . Roasting shows off its beautiful orange tint.

    Recommended Uses : Pureed or roasted in savory recipes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCPSf_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Thelma Sanders

    An heirloom named for its originator in Missouri, the cream-color acorn squash is comparable to the sweet potato both for its flavor and the fact that it stores just as well as, if not better than, the tuber.

    Recommended Use : Roasted or pureed for savory dishes such as soups and ravioli.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2ZCl_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Sunshine Kabocha

    When cooked, this winter squash has a tender, smooth stringless texture with a super sweet flavor that reminded our Test Kitchen of very ripe cantaloupe .

    Recommended Uses : Gorgeous roasted, as it holds its bright color, and it purees ultrasmooth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bsh6_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Turban

    Aptly named for its distinctive shape, this large squash has a hard exterior, making it difficult to peel raw. Our Test Kitchen suggests halving then roasting it first so you can easily remove the skin. The flavor is mild, less sweet, with vegetal notes.

    Recommended Uses : Pureed or roasted in savory dishes with bold seasonings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXYMo_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Tetsukabuto

    This green beauty keeps its dark hue when fully matured. A hybrid of a kabocha and butternut developed in Japan, it has a nutty—almost chestnut-like—flavor with a starchy texture reminiscent of a sweet potato.

    Recommended Uses : Roasted or pureed in savory dishes. Holds up well in stews and braises.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cM97_0w4CT0HG00

    Carson Downing

    Kakai/Pepita

    This green-specked pumpkin is grown for its seeds rather than its flesh (compost the flesh or feed it to wildlife). The edible hull-less seeds (pepitas) grow naturally without the tough white shells you see on the seeds inside jack-o’-lanterns.

    Recommended Uses : Roast the seeds to eat or use in baked goods.

    Related: How to Make Roasted Pepitas Two Ways

    For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Our Editors’ 5 Favorite Ways to Eat Cottage Cheese, from a Clever Cake to a Savory Salad
    Better Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    I Scoured 30 Years of BHG Magazines to Find Our Best Pumpkin Designs—Here Are Our Top 13
    Better Homes & Gardens7 days ago
    Should You Wash Turkey Before Cooking It? Food Safety Experts Sound Off
    Better Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    This 62%-Off Adirondack Chair Is Durable, Foldable, and, Most Importantly, Comfy
    Better Homes & Gardens3 days ago
    It's Strega Nona Fall: Here's How to Get the Witchy Grandma Style (Pasta Required)
    Better Homes & Gardens7 days ago
    Our Beloved Under-$50 BHG x Walmart Comforter Sets Are Selling Out Once More, So You Better Act Fast
    Better Homes & Gardens8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Dark Academia Aesthetic Might Be Our Favorite Halloween Style Yet
    Better Homes & Gardens10 days ago
    Say Goodbye to the PSL and Hello to Your New Favorite Fall Coffee Drink
    Better Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    How to Grow a Lemon Tree in a Pot: 12 Expert Tips for Success
    Better Homes & Gardens5 days ago
    This Is What Katie Couric Grows in Her Garden to Make Her Favorite Kale Salad
    Better Homes & Gardens8 days ago
    How to Use a Chainsaw Safely When Cutting Trees and Branches
    Better Homes & Gardens8 days ago
    How to Plant and Grow Cauliflower Successfully in Your Garden
    Better Homes & Gardens1 day ago
    How to Plant and Grow Kale for Its Tasty Leaves
    Better Homes & Gardens11 days ago
    50 Deals Under $25 You Can’t Afford to Miss During Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days
    Better Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Does Painting Your House a Dark Color Make It Hotter?
    Better Homes & Gardens12 days ago
    Amazon’s Early Prime Day Deals Include Bissell, Crock-Pot, KitchenAid, and More for Up to 96% Off
    Better Homes & Gardens11 days ago
    How to Clean Chrome Fixtures Using Items You Already Have
    Better Homes & Gardens4 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    The 34 Best Taylor Swift Gifts, Chosen by Swifties
    Better Homes & Gardens26 days ago
    Give Your Home the Perfect Cozy Fall Makeover with These Farmhouse-Inspired Decor Picks from Amazon
    Better Homes & Gardens9 days ago
    Amazon Dropped a 5-Room Tiny House with a Wraparound Front Porch—and It Has a Bonus Loft
    Better Homes & Gardens6 days ago
    Winterizing Your Lawn Properly Will Prepare It for the Cold Months Ahead
    Better Homes & Gardens18 days ago
    How and When to Prune Spirea to Boost Blooms
    Better Homes & Gardens9 days ago
    Fall Is When to Plant Peonies and Starting from Bare Root Is Best—Here's How
    Better Homes & Gardens7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    15 Ways to Use Beeswax In Your Home
    Better Homes & Gardens5 days ago
    Royal Caribbean Just Added Another Item to Its "Ban List"
    J. Souza14 days ago
    Walmart’s Huge Sale Includes Candles, Lighting, and More BHG Decor Starting at Just $5
    Better Homes & Gardens4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy