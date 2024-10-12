7 Ways to Prevent Bugs from Ruining Your Pumpkins This Halloween

From repellents to lemon juice, here are a few simple ways to keep pests off your pumpkins.

Adam Albright

Pumpkins are a favorite Halloween decoration because they are easy to carve for jack-o’-lanterns and use for fall craft projects . Unfortunately, pumpkins are also an attractive food source for pests and insects. While bugs play an important role in decomposing and recycling plant nutrients, you don’t want them to start the pumpkin-decaying process before the season ends. Here are natural and non-toxic ways to prevent bugs from ruining your Halloween.

How to Prevent Bugs from Ruining Your Pumpkins

1. Pick the Right Pumpkin

When selecting a pumpkin for carving , choose a firm and undamaged one. Look for a deep orange outer shell with a bright green stem. The outer layer of the pumpkin is a protective layer. If pierced, the pumpkin becomes vulnerable to insects, mold, bacteria, and fungi, which cause the pumpkin to rot and decay. So, avoid pumpkins that are damaged or cracked.

2. Delay Pumpkin Carving

While it is tempting to carve your pumpkins early in the season, it’s better to keep them solid and uncarved until a few days before Halloween. The pulp of the pumpkin is the most tempting part for bugs, so when carving, remove the insides completely. You can even save the seeds to roast . Also, don’t disconnect the stem from the pumpkin; it still holds valuable nutrients that help your carved pumpkin last longer.

3. Treat the Outside

If left untreated, most pumpkins begin to rot a week after carving. To prolong the life of a pumpkin, treat the outside with lemon juice . The acidity of lemon juice helps the pumpkin maintain its color and prevents oxygen from interacting with the enzymes that cause pumpkin decay.

Another trick is to apply petroleum jelly or vapor rub around your pumpkin to create a protective barrier. Bugs find it difficult to crawl over the slick surface and into the sweet spots they’re after. The strong mint vapor rub scent also acts as a deterrent. You can also spray your pumpkin with clear, non-toxic spray paint to make it less attractive and accessible for bugs looking for an easy meal.

4. Use Natural Bug Repellents

Use natural repellents to keep pests at bay. Vinegar, baking soda, or essential oils—like peppermint, cinnamon, and eucalyptus—can create a protective barrier for your jack-o’-lantern.

To spray the outside of your pumpkin, create a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar , or make a spray using water and a few drops of essential oil. Spritz and refresh every couple of days. Most insects dislike the strong scent and will stay away.

To deter bugs from getting too comfortable in or around your pumpkin, create a ring of salt, baking soda, or cayenne pepper at the base of the pumpkin.

5. Use the Right Light

Light tends to attract insects, so illuminated jack-o’-lanterns are easy for bugs to spot. Citronella candles are a popular choice for a light source rather than fall and food scents. However, because candles produce heat inside the confined pumpkin cavity, the heat causes your pumpkins to decay from the inside out. Instead, spray citronella oil inside, but use glow sticks or battery-operated candles to light up your jack-o’-lanterns with spooky shadows.



Related: The 13 Best Flameless Candles of 2024

6. Keep Your Pumpkin Out of Reach

Elevate your pumpkins on a stand, porch, or other raised surface rather than sitting them on stairs or a landing. It’s more difficult for insects to gain access to higher spaces. Check your pumpkin daily for signs of bugs or rot. When it starts to slump or decay, it’s time to toss it out, as it could lead to a large bug infestation that is challenging to eliminate.

7. Bleach Carefully

If you’re in a child- and pet-free home, you might want to try a more aggressive stance. After carving the pumpkin, protect the inside by spraying it with a bleach and water solution. Create the solution with a teaspoon of bleach in a gallon of water. The strong scent of the bleach and the sour taste keep insects away, along with more gnarly pests like mice and rodents. While keeping the pumpkin moist inside, bleach’s anti-microbial properties prevent mold growth and prolong the life of your pumpkin.



Related: 46 Easy Pumpkin Painting Ideas for Halloween and Fall Decorations

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .