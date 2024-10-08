How to Make a Bug Snug for Hibernating Pollinators

Create a bug snug to give pollinators like native bees, ladybugs, and butterflies shelter during the winter months.

Andrea Capurso / Getty Images

Waiting until spring to clean up your garden beds is one way to help pollinators and other beneficial insects . However, you can make your garden even more pollinator-friendly by transforming fallen sticks, twigs , and leaves into a simple wildlife shelter or “bug snug.” These cozy hideaways provide the perfect winter habitat for songbirds , frogs, and hibernating insects while adding whimsy to your garden and helping you keep the yard tidy. Follow along with this easy step-by-step tutorial to make a bug snug for pollinators and create a garden that wildlife can’t resist.

Why Make a Bug Snug?

When most people think about pollinators, they think about hive-nesting bees, like European honeybees. However, many species of native North American bees are solitary insects that hibernate and lay eggs in the soil, hollow plant stems, tree cavities, and leaf litter. Creating a “bug snug” is an easy way to help these native bees, but bug snugs also support:

Ladybugs , fireflies , and other beetles

Butterflies and moths

Songbirds

Frogs and toads

Small mammals

Aside from providing habitat for wildlife, bug snugs can also help you reduce yard waste and keep your garden clean. Plus, bug snugs have plenty of aesthetic appeal and can be crafted into fun shapes to accentuate woodland gardens, pollinator habitats, flower beds, and other wild spaces.

How to Make a Bug Snug

Bug snugs can be created at any time of the year, and you can add to them every time you clean up your garden or prune your ornamental plants . It’s usually easiest to make bug snugs in autumn when dried leaves, sticks, and twigs are readily available. Use the steps here to make a classic, pyramidal bug snug with yard waste, but you can get creative and create bug snugs in other shapes. too.

Materials List:

Three long sticks, bamboo poles, or wooden plant stakes of equal length

Twine, cord, or wire

Assorted plant debris, like sticks, twigs, autumn leaves, pinecones, grass clippings, and dried plant stems

Mallet and pruners (optional)

Step 1: Pick a location.

A sunny, flat section of your garden is the best place for a bug snug. To draw in even more wildlife, you may want to build the bug snug near a flower bed, berry bushes, or a patch of native plants that pollinators or birds love .

Step 2: Gather the supplies.

Before you can start building a snug, you need to gather building supplies. So head out into your garden and start raking, pruning, and weeding.

Select three sturdy sticks or wooden stakes of equal length for the bug snug frame. These sticks can be as tall or short as you like, but they determine the height of the bug snug. You also need a variety of different nesting materials to appeal to a diversity of pollinators.

Tip

Plant stems and twigs with hollow centers, like Joe Pye weed and purple flowering raspberry, are especially attractive to stem-nesting bees.

Step 3: Create the frame.

After you have your materials in hand, it’s time to build the bug snug frame. Position the three framing sticks or poles together to create a pyramid or tripod shape, and secure the top of the sticks to each other with twine or wire. This should be enough to build a strong frame, but if it feels wobbly, you can use a mallet or a heavy rock to sink the base of the snug frame a few inches into the soil.

Step 4: Add nesting materials.

When the bug snug frame is secure, the real fun begins! Start filling the frame with layers of sticks and other yard waste, positioning the heavier materials at the base and the lighter layers at the top. Keep layering until the frame is filled in, and then weave small twigs and sticks into any bare spots you see.



Tips

Use pruners to trim plant materials to approximately the same length to make layering even easier.

Step 5: Keep adding material.

Bug snug materials naturally degrade into the soil over time, but you can keep your bug snug going by adding new plant bits to the frame every time you do yard work. This will help reduce yard waste while also supporting pollinators for many seasons.

More Ways to Help Pollinators

Creating a bug snug is just one way to make your garden more pollinator-friendly, but if you want to attract even more wildlife, these simple tips will help:

Grow native plants. Native plants and native pollinators evolved side by side, so it makes sense that native plants are especially attractive to pollinators. Native North American plants, like goldenrod , asters , bee balm , and cardinal flowers , are pollinator favorites, but you can also grow seed-bearing and berry-producing shrubs to attract birds.

Native plants and native pollinators evolved side by side, so it makes sense that native plants are especially attractive to pollinators. Native North American plants, like goldenrod , asters , bee balm , and cardinal flowers , are pollinator favorites, but you can also grow seed-bearing and berry-producing shrubs to attract birds. Plant in groups. Also known as cluster planting, growing plants in groups of three or more gives gardens a more natural look and makes it easier for pollinators to spot plants from a distance.

Also known as cluster planting, growing plants in groups of three or more gives gardens a more natural look and makes it easier for pollinators to spot plants from a distance. Plan for the season. Growing plants that flower in spring, summer, and fall ensures that pollinators have plenty of food to eat—no matter when they stop by.

Growing plants that flower in spring, summer, and fall ensures that pollinators have plenty of food to eat—no matter when they stop by. Add a water feature. Pollinators need fresh water, but bird baths can prove hazardous to small insects. Instead, offer pollinators water in a bee pool made with a shallow dish filled with clean gravel and water.

Pollinators need fresh water, but bird baths can prove hazardous to small insects. Instead, offer pollinators water in a bee pool made with a shallow dish filled with clean gravel and water. Avoid pesticides. Many pesticides harm pollinators as well as the pests they’re intended to treat. Choosing organic pest control methods, like companion planting , crop rotation, and row covers , can keep pollinators safe.

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .