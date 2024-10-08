Open in App
    • Better Homes & Gardens

    The Holidays Won’t Be Complete Without These 15 Christmas Decorations—All on Sale During Prime Day

    By Jamie Weissman,

    2 days ago

    You'll look forward to pulling these out every year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JNcH_0vyR0x3d00

    Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

    When it comes to holiday decor, it’s never too early to start shopping. Especially during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days , (which runs from October 8 through October 9) and there are tons of festive picks on sale every day.

    To help, we rounded up the best Christmas decoration deals worth shopping before the holiday rush on Amazon. Whether you’re looking for wreaths, inflatable signs, artificial Christmas trees , or festive candles, Amazon’s October Prime Day has  got you covered with the best picks to get you in the holiday spirit.

    Best Amazon Prime Day Christmas Decoration Deals

    Sunnyglade Christmas Stocking

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxCVE_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $23

    $17

    Stockings, like these from Sunnyglade , are a staple when it comes to Christmas decor. The pack includes stockings with three different designs: Santa, a snowman, and a reindeer. Whether you hang them on your fireplace mantel or on garland, you can fill these burlap stockings with candy and other small treats for added holiday cheer.

    SKL Home Whistler Snowman Hand Towel Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awYZg_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $25

    $16

    The SKL Home Whisler Snowman Hand Towel Set is a subtle way to add some holiday cheer to your home. The set, which includes two hand towels, features a plaid pattern with a snowman and snowflakes on them. If you want to take it up a notch, there’s also a matching bath towel, rug, shower curtain, soap dispenser, and toothbrush holder.

    Decute Fairy String Lights

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljDkX_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $27

    $22

    String lights, like these from Decute , are an essential part of any Christmas decor. Whether you wrap them around your tree, weave them through your mantel, or hang them on your front door, these lights will add a warm glow to your space. The lights are offered in four colors and come with a remote that makes it easy to turn them on and off, as well as adjust the brightness and other lighting modes.

    National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvEvH_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $50

    $31

    When it comes to decorating for the holidays, the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland is a great place to start. The 9-foot piece has 100 branch tips that are crafted to look like the real deal. Pine cones, berry clusters, and white lights offer an additional decorative touch. Plus, it’s battery-operated, so you can place it on a mantel or window without having to worry about an outlet.

    Fraser Hill Farm Store Flocked Christmas Wreath

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLZcx_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $80

    $59

    The Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Christmas Wreath will make your front door look like it’s the entrance to a winter wonderland. The wreath includes pinecones and red berries and is flocked, giving the illusion of a white Christmas. There are also battery-operated lights, so you can illuminate it in the evening.

    Valery Madelyn Ornament Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFKBE_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $35

    $20

    The Valery Madelyn Ornament Set makes it easy to decorate your Christmas tree in style. The set includes 50 ornaments that are shatterproof, so you won’t have to worry about pets and kids getting a closer look. We like the glam look of the white and gold set, but you can also opt for one of the other 36 color options as well.

    Jishi Winter Wonderland Snowflake Decorations

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwtV3_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $15

    $13

    To add a little sparkle and shine to your Christmas decor, consider this set of snowflake ornaments . The pendants, which come in a pack of 30, can be used on your tree, on your outdoor decor, or even on your holiday dinner centerpieces. No matter how you use them, they’ll make for the perfect touch.

    Bunny Chorus Christmas Tree Skirt

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dpggr_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $46

    $24

    Between the red velvet material and luxe gold embroidery, the Bunny Chorus Christmas Tree Skirt is a must-have for your holiday celebrations. While it helps make cleanup easier once Christmas ends, we think the skirt also enhances your Christmas tree and makes for a stylish addition.

    Auelife Christmas Candle Set

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPQ8F_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $35

    $28

    The Auelife Christmas Candle Set is a great way to further bring the spirit of the holidays into your space. The set includes four Christmas-themed candles—which feature notes of cinnamon, balsam fir, candied fruits, and more—that’ll come in handy whether you’re entertaining guests or you just want to enhance your celebrations.

    Yitahome Artificial Christmas Tree

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Jbhu_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $140

    $126

    Christmas decorating can’t be complete without a Christmas tree like this faux option from Yitahome . The 6.5-foot tree is pre-lit with 500 lights, offering a crystal-like look that’ll sparkle in any room you place it in. Plus, you can add your own ornaments and decoration for a more personalized look.

    Household Essentials Holiday Storage Chest

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MA42d_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $33

    $19

    While you're shopping for decor, it's also a great time to buy new holiday decor storage, like this Household Essentials Holiday Storage Chest . It's designed to hold wine glasses, so your best holiday china can be well protected when not in use, or you could use it to carefully stack ornaments.

    Hairui Flocked Twig Vine

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5vAH_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $30

    $26

    The Hairui Flocked Twig Vine has a minimal look, but it’s a great way to add to your indoor Christmas decor. The vine is flocked, so it looks like you just took it indoors after a snowstorm. Plus, it’s fitted with warm LED lighting, so it’ll offer a soft flow wherever you place it, whether it’s a mantel or coffee table.

    Nearly Natural Christmas Table Arrangement

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l89mB_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $36

    $27

    Add a finishing touch to your holiday dinner table with the Nearly Natural Christmas Table Arrangement . The faux arrangement includes pinecones, berry, and greenery in a decorative vase that can be used on your mantel, dinner table, coffee table, or book shelf. Wherever you place it, it’s sure to add additional holiday cheer to your space.

    Neilden Christmas Decoration

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrmaL_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $24

    $10

    While an elf on a shelf is a classic part of any Christmas decorating, you’ll want to consider adding these gnomes from Neilden to your collection as well. The set includes three gnomes that can be placed on a bookshelf, mantel, or any other place you want to decorate.

    Fraser Hill Farm Season’s Greetings Inflatable Sign

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nbtg_0vyR0x3d00

    Amazon

    $60

    $50

    If you like bold decor, we recommend the Fraser Hill Farm Season’s Greetings Inflatable Sign . The sign is 6 feet tall and has an internal blower, so you won’t have to worry about it deflating. Plus, it features three LED lights, so it’ll stay illuminated throughout the night. We also like that it comes with a storage bag, so you can safely store it when the season’s over.

    It’s never too early to shop for holiday decorations, so be sure to grab these Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales while the prices are this low.

    For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

