    Psst: Our BHG x Walmart Collection Has an Upscale Line of Timeless Pieces from Just $15

    By Kelsey Fredricks,

    2 days ago

    Take your home decor to new heights.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JwgtG_0vsiySvQ00

    Better Homes & Gardens / Francesca Fasciglione

    Decorating for different seasons can be intimidating and feel wasteful if the decor is only appropriate for a certain time of year. Sure, adding a couple Halloween-themed pieces of decor to your home is fun, but what’s even better is finding timeless pieces that are affordable and are built to last all year and for many more to come.

    That’s why we adore these pieces featured in our home decor collaboration with design experts Dave and Jenny Marrs , exclusively at Walmart. Not only are they perfect for year-round style and function, but they would make a gorgeous addition to any space’s look for the fall season especially.

    Prices start at just $15 for elevated, well-made decor and furniture from this line, and we’ve rounded up the 10 we believe are definitely worth checking out for your design needs this fall, including candles , rugs, and pillows.

    Best BHG x Dave & Jenny Marrs Fall Decor

    Better Homes & Gardens Floral Jute 2' x 3' Accent Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoERi_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $20

    This top-rated jute accent rug with cream fringe and floral detailing is a great way to revitalize any space. It can add a sophisticated touch to your entryway, bedroom, or kitchen, while blending seamlessly into any current decor style. One shopper said it’s well-made and they love the simple pattern for fall. This rug is currently in over 200 people’s carts and has been purchased 50 times in the past 24 hours, so get yours while it’s in stock.

    Better Homes & Gardens Lasalle White Oak Bar Cart by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOcUO_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $177

    Bar carts are a top-notch item to have in your space if you like to host people and dinner parties—and this timeless design from our collection is durable, made from quality materials, and available at a great price. You can also easily move it from room to room on flat surfaces or rugs thanks to its wheels equipped with brakes. One shopper said they love the versatility of the cart, while another noted that it’s fashionable and the perfect size. It comes with multiple shelves for storing wine, glasses, and other beverages.

    Better Homes & Gardens Round Antique Brass Tray by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoHm5_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $15

    One shopper said this brass tray looks like a million dollars, yet it’s only priced at $15. There are many functions it can serve, including being a drink platter or a display tray to hold flowers, napkins, and more on your tabletop. It adds a touch of style and elevates the look of your other home decor and is available in a 14-inch or slightly larger 16-inch size.

    Better Homes & Gardens Cream 16-Piece Dinnerware Set by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzCgo_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $54

    A solid dinnerware collection is important in any household, and this dinnerware set is a classic choice. Available at less than $4 a piece, this 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four pasta bowls, and four cereal bowls. It’s made from durable stoneware, which makes it a great alternative to purchasing plastic or dishes of lesser quality that won’t last nearly as long. One shopper said they have had these dishes for several months now, and they have held up very nicely. Another shopper mentioned that the earthy look is beautiful, and the collection is really affordable compared to other sets that look this nice.

    Keep scrolling to shop other cozy picks, including a best-selling accent chair and a natural wood vase , from our Walmart collection with Dave and Jenny Marrs to spruce up your space this fall and beyond.

    Better Homes & Gardens Maple Scented Ceramic Candle by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gt03D_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $20

    Better Homes & Gardens Waylen Accent Chair by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01e3X4_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $279

    Better Homes & Gardens Cactus Accent Pillow by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFcRo_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $23

    Better Homes & Gardens 5' x 7' Square Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLBB9_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $89

    Better Homes & Gardens Parkridge Natural Oak Dining Table by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5Drp_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $215

    Better Homes & Gardens Natural Wood Vase by Dave & Jenny Marrs

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjRd3_0vsiySvQ00

    Walmart

    $20

    For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens .

    We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

