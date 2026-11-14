The VIVOSUN LumaLight 100W LED Grow Light is designed for indoor gardeners looking to support healthy plant growth in small spaces. Anyone maintaining seedlings, vegetables, or blooms in a 2×2 or 2×4 grow tent can use this to provide consistent, full-spectrum light year-round.

This model is now under $70, down from about $110. The price covers a single 100W LED panel with dimmable settings and waterproof construction.

Check that your grow tent or indoor area fits the 2×2 or 2×4 coverage. Confirm compatibility with the Vivosun GrowHub if you want app-based controls. Note the light’s Q90 flux maintenance rate of up to 36,000 hours for long-term use.

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this article.

Price may have moved by the time you read this — here's the listing.

NewsBreak Deals Desk