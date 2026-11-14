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🏥 Bettendorf, IA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
Healthcare hiring is steady in Bettendorf right now, especially for in‑home care and travel techs. If you like helping seniors or want to hit the road as a traveler, these are worth a look.
Home Health Aide (HHA) – Multiple Shifts
- Employer: Visiting Angels Quad Cities, IA
- Location: Bettendorf, IA (serving Quad Cities area)
- Type: Internship / caregiver role
- Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, holiday pay, weekly pay, direct deposit
- Shifts: Full-time, part-time, PRN, 8-hr & 12-hr shifts, short shifts
In‑home care for seniors: help with meals, light housekeeping, personal care, mobility, and rides to appointments. Great if you want flexible hours, paid training in dementia/Alzheimer’s care, and like one‑on‑one work. Must have a valid driver’s license.
Travel X-Ray Radiology Technologist – $2,328/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- Type: Travel, Allied Health
- Pay: $2,328 per week
- Hours: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour day shifts
- Duration: 13 weeks, start 12/15/2026
- Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus, pet insurance
Short‑term travel contract for an experienced Radiology Tech who wants solid weekly pay and full travel‑style benefits. Good fit if you like stable day shifts and want to work with a large national staffing agency.
Caregiver, Float – Full-Time, Varied Shifts
- Employer: Good Samaritan (GSS IA Bettendorf Svc@Hm)
- Location: 985 Lincoln Rd Suite 324, Bettendorf, IA 52722
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50/hour
- Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour varied shifts
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), generous time off (for eligible staff)
In‑home caregiver role with a not‑for‑profit senior care organization. You’ll help with personal care, meds, light housework, and rides to appointments while providing companionship. Good if you want steady hours, benefits, and mission‑driven work. Must be 18+; valid driver’s license and insured vehicle required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bettendorf tend to open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.