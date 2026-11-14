Healthcare hiring is steady in Bettendorf right now, especially for in‑home care and travel techs. If you like helping seniors or want to hit the road as a traveler, these are worth a look.

Employer: Visiting Angels Quad Cities, IA

Visiting Angels Quad Cities, IA Location: Bettendorf, IA (serving Quad Cities area)

(serving Quad Cities area) Type: Internship / caregiver role

Internship / caregiver role Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, holiday pay, weekly pay, direct deposit

Health, dental, vision, holiday pay, weekly pay, direct deposit Shifts: Full-time, part-time, PRN, 8-hr & 12-hr shifts, short shifts

In‑home care for seniors: help with meals, light housekeeping, personal care, mobility, and rides to appointments. Great if you want flexible hours, paid training in dementia/Alzheimer’s care, and like one‑on‑one work. Must have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Bettendorf, IA

Type: Travel, Allied Health

Pay: $2,328 per week

Hours: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour day shifts

40 hours/week, Duration: 13 weeks , start 12/15/2026

, start Benefits: Weekly pay, holiday pay, guaranteed hours, CE, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, license/cert reimbursement, referral bonus, pet insurance

Short‑term travel contract for an experienced Radiology Tech who wants solid weekly pay and full travel‑style benefits. Good fit if you like stable day shifts and want to work with a large national staffing agency.

Employer: Good Samaritan (GSS IA Bettendorf Svc@Hm)

(GSS IA Bettendorf Svc@Hm) Location: 985 Lincoln Rd Suite 324, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8‑hour varied shifts

40 hours/week, Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k), generous time off (for eligible staff)

In‑home caregiver role with a not‑for‑profit senior care organization. You’ll help with personal care, meds, light housework, and rides to appointments while providing companionship. Good if you want steady hours, benefits, and mission‑driven work. Must be 18+; valid driver’s license and insured vehicle required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bettendorf tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.