Bettendorf’s logistics scene is busy right now, and The Schebler Company is hiring across their operations team. All roles are full-time, first shift, Monday–Friday with solid benefits and employee ownership.

Employer: The Schebler Company

The Schebler Company Location: Bettendorf, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (not listed)

Handle purchasing for tools, parts, and services that keep fabrication and HVAC jobs on track. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with vendors and ERP systems, and like finding cost savings.

Employer: The Schebler Company

The Schebler Company Location: Bettendorf, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (not listed)

Own the numbers behind the shop: cycle counts, fixing inventory errors, and keeping the ERP system clean. Great for detail-focused folks with 2–4 years in inventory, warehouse, or cycle counting.

Employer: The Schebler Company

The Schebler Company Location: Bettendorf, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.)

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (not listed)

Hands-on role loading/unloading trucks, checking shipments, and helping with paperwork and inventory. Good entry point into logistics—forklift/crane experience is a plus, but they’ll train the right person.

All three roles come with ESOP employee ownership, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays. If something here fits your skills, save the link and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.