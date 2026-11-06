🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Bettendorf, IA Right Now

Bettendorf’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, techs, and surgical staff. If you’re looking for steady hours and team-focused workplaces, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: ORA Orthopedics

ORA Orthopedics Location: Bettendorf, IA (travel to various ORA clinics)

(travel to various ORA clinics) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, ~11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (hours vary)

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy orthopedic clinic doing X-rays and supporting the MRI team, with a strong focus on patient comfort and image quality. Requires ARRT certification plus Iowa and Illinois licenses, and graduation from an accredited radiologic technology program.

Employer: Eagle View Behavioral Health

Location: Bettendorf, IA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m., three 12s, rotating every other weekend

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Help patients at the front door of care by handling assessments, admissions, and insurance checks in an inpatient behavioral health setting. Must be a licensed RN, comfortable with clinical interviewing and documentation; mental health or SUD experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: ORA Orthopedics

ORA Orthopedics Location: Bettendorf, IA (Crow Valley Surgery Center)

(Crow Valley Surgery Center) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, flexible daytime hours

Salary: Pay range provided by employer (exact figure not listed)

Join the OR team as a first or second scrub on orthopedic cases in an outpatient surgery center. Requires completion of an accredited Surgical Technology program and Surgical Tech certification; new grads are welcome.

Employer: ORA Orthopedics

ORA Orthopedics Location: Bettendorf, IA (Crow Valley Surgery Center)

(Crow Valley Surgery Center) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., flex

Salary: Pay range provided by employer (exact figure not listed)

Provide pre-op, intra-op, and post-op nursing care for orthopedic surgery patients in an ASC setting. Needs an active RN license in both Iowa and Illinois; OR or orthopedic experience is preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often have room to move into new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.