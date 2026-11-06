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🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Bettendorf, IA Right Now
Bettendorf’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses, techs, and surgical staff. If you’re looking for steady hours and team-focused workplaces, these local roles are worth a look.
Radiology Technologist – Clinic Setting
- Employer: ORA Orthopedics
- Location: Bettendorf, IA (travel to various ORA clinics)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, ~11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m. (hours vary)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy orthopedic clinic doing X-rays and supporting the MRI team, with a strong focus on patient comfort and image quality. Requires ARRT certification plus Iowa and Illinois licenses, and graduation from an accredited radiologic technology program.
Intake RN – Behavioral Health (Nights)
- Employer: Eagle View Behavioral Health
- Location: Bettendorf, IA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7:00 p.m.–7:30 a.m., three 12s, rotating every other weekend
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Help patients at the front door of care by handling assessments, admissions, and insurance checks in an inpatient behavioral health setting. Must be a licensed RN, comfortable with clinical interviewing and documentation; mental health or SUD experience is preferred but not required.
Certified Surgical Technologist – Crow Valley Surgery Center
- Employer: ORA Orthopedics
- Location: Bettendorf, IA (Crow Valley Surgery Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, flexible daytime hours
- Salary: Pay range provided by employer (exact figure not listed)
Join the OR team as a first or second scrub on orthopedic cases in an outpatient surgery center. Requires completion of an accredited Surgical Technology program and Surgical Tech certification; new grads are welcome.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room, ASC
- Employer: ORA Orthopedics
- Location: Bettendorf, IA (Crow Valley Surgery Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., flex
- Salary: Pay range provided by employer (exact figure not listed)
Provide pre-op, intra-op, and post-op nursing care for orthopedic surgery patients in an ASC setting. Needs an active RN license in both Iowa and Illinois; OR or orthopedic experience is preferred but not required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing and often have room to move into new roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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