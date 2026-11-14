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🍽️ Bethlehem PA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
Bethlehem’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, tips, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Waitress/Waiter – the flying egg
- Employer: the flying egg
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: From $3.00/hour + tips
Front-of-house role in a lively restaurant, taking orders, running food, and giving guests a great experience. Good fit if you’ve used POS systems and want to grow your skills in a busy dining room.
Host/Hostess (Weekends) – the flying egg
- Employer: the flying egg
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Pay: From $12.00/hour
Perfect for students or a first job: greet and seat guests, manage reservations, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Short weekend shifts, plus an employee discount.
Busser – the flying egg
- Employer: the flying egg
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: From $5.00/hour + tips (likely)
Hands-on role clearing tables, resetting, and helping keep the dining room spotless. Good entry point into restaurant work if you like staying active and don’t mind some lifting and cleaning.
Dishwasher – Grille 3501 / ZEST bar+grille / Thyme Rooftop Grille
- Employer: Grille 3501, ZEST bar+grille, Thyme Rooftop Grille
- Location: Bethlehem, PA (18015)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
Back-of-house role keeping dishes and cookware clean so the kitchen can move fast. Flexible schedules, employee discount, and an immediate start if you’re reliable and can work nights and weekends.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.