Bethlehem’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, tips, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: the flying egg

the flying egg Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: From $3.00/hour + tips

Front-of-house role in a lively restaurant, taking orders, running food, and giving guests a great experience. Good fit if you’ve used POS systems and want to grow your skills in a busy dining room.

Employer: the flying egg

the flying egg Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Perfect for students or a first job: greet and seat guests, manage reservations, and keep the front of house running smoothly. Short weekend shifts, plus an employee discount.

Employer: the flying egg

the flying egg Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: From $5.00/hour + tips (likely)

Hands-on role clearing tables, resetting, and helping keep the dining room spotless. Good entry point into restaurant work if you like staying active and don’t mind some lifting and cleaning.

Employer: Grille 3501, ZEST bar+grille, Thyme Rooftop Grille

Location: Bethlehem, PA (18015)

Bethlehem, PA (18015) Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Back-of-house role keeping dishes and cookware clean so the kitchen can move fast. Flexible schedules, employee discount, and an immediate start if you’re reliable and can work nights and weekends.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.