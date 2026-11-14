Bethlehem’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses and healthcare supply teams both hiring. If you like active work and keeping things moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Pay: Not listed

Handle incoming freight, check for damage and pests, and keep inventory counts accurate so orders flow smoothly. Good fit if you have at least 6+ months warehouse experience and are comfortable using pallet jacks and RF/voice tech.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC

Location: 125 North Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $19.00/hr + incentive, weekly pay

Stock and scan cases into pick slots so orders go out fast and accurate. This is a very active job (walking 6–12 miles per day, lifting up to 60+ lbs) with paid training, day‑one benefits, PTO, 401(k), and career growth in a major grocery supply chain.

Employer: Hospital Central Services, Inc. & Affiliates (Miller‑Keystone Blood Center)

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.15/hr (based on experience)

Help manage blood product inventory, packing, storage, and shipping to local hospitals so patients get what they need on time. Great if you want mission-driven work in healthcare logistics and can handle a rotating schedule with some weekends and on‑call.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.