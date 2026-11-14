Bethlehem’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, with steady work for folks who don’t mind being on their feet and working with their hands. If you like fast-paced shifts and clear tasks, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Freshpet

Freshpet Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary + medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, pet insurance, tuition assistance (no exact rate listed)

Help make fresh pet food from start to finish: running equipment, moving ingredients, and packaging ready-to-eat meals. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year manufacturing experience, can lift 50 lbs, and don’t mind a refrigerated (40°F) environment.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay/Benefits: Not listed

Operate a forklift to move, stack, and replenish products so orders can go out on time. You’ll use handheld tech to track inventory and should have 1+ year on material handling equipment and be comfortable lifting up to ~60 lbs.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay/Benefits: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role loading orders onto trailers using forklifts or electric pallet jacks. You’ll verify loads with RF or voice tools and secure pallets for safe transport; expect lots of lifting (1–60+ lbs) and steady movement all shift.

Employer: C&S Wholesale Grocers

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem, PA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $21.00/hour + weekly pay

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, paid training, tuition reimbursement, wellness and discount programs (benefits from day 1)

Flexible role where you fill in across the warehouse: clerk, forklift operator, selector, backhauler, and porter. Great if you like variety, want steady hours, and don’t mind physical work (standing, lifting 1–60+ lbs, cleaning, and stocking).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Bethlehem’s warehouse and production jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.