Bethlehem’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially in grocery and auto service. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Bethlehem Co-op Market

Bethlehem Co-op Market Location: Bethlehem, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 16–24 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00/hour

Community-owned grocery store where you’ll split time between the register and stocking shelves. Good fit if you like local food, want a flexible schedule, and don’t mind staying on your feet and jumping in wherever needed.

Employer: Bethlehem Co-op Market

Bethlehem Co-op Market Location: Bethlehem, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 16–32 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.00/hour

Hands-on shift leader role at the same new co-op grocery. You’ll help run the floor, support cashiers/stockers, handle opening/closing, and solve problems on the spot—nice step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without going full-time.

Employer: Faulkner Automotive Group

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line customer role in the service department at a large, family-owned auto group. You’ll answer calls, set appointments, update customers, and process payments, with training provided, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.