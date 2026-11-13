Bethlehem’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active at work and don’t mind some lifting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Newly Weds Foods

Newly Weds Foods Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, Third Shift

Salary: Not listed

Stack finished food products at the end of the packaging line, rotate through pack line jobs, and keep up with production goals. This role is physical (lifting up to 55+ lbs) but comes with a big benefits package including medical, dental/vision, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, and even tuition reimbursement.

Employer: ProAmpac

ProAmpac Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, 12-hour nights, 2-2-3 schedule

Pay: $17.50/hr + $2.10/hr shift differential

Check product quality on multiple machines, run inspections, log data, and help track any issues in a busy manufacturing plant. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, okay with night shifts, and want on-the-job training rather than needing prior QA experience.

Employer: Wasserstrom Company

Location: Bethlehem, PA (Distribution Center)

Type: Full-time, First Shift (7:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

Salary: Not listed

Move and pick products in a distribution center using RF scanners and powered equipment like cherry pickers and forklifts. This is a day-shift warehouse role with regular lifting (up to 50 lbs), a Monday–Friday schedule, and benefits including medical, dental, and paid time off, plus access to Payactiv for faster pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.