Bethlehem’s transportation and trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches, running heavy equipment, or driving. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Bethlehem, PA.

Employer: Tesla

Tesla Location: Bethlehem, PA (travel across Northeastern U.S.)

(travel across Northeastern U.S.) Type: Full-time , travel-based

, travel-based Salary: Not listed

This role is for an experienced heavy equipment pro (7+ years) who’s ready to travel in small crews, work 1–4 week projects, and help push new construction tech. You’ll run excavators and other gear, support civil/utility work, and even get trained on Powerpack and solar installs.

Employer: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes medical, vision, dental, 401k, vacation, life insurance)

Work on heavy equipment and/or trucks doing oil changes, diagnostics, basic welding, and repairs on brakes, transmissions, and more. Good fit if you have some diesel or heavy equipment training and want steady work in a growing, long-term infrastructure company.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Part-time , AM hours

, AM hours Salary: $21.29 – $29.69/hour

Drive FedEx equipment, move packages, and stay on the road safely under DOT rules. Great if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want a part-time driving role with a well-known employer and access to company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and many employers have related openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.