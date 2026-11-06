🔧 Bethlehem, PA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bethlehem has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping buildings in shape. If you’re reliable and don’t mind staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning

ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour, about 25 hours/week, biweekly pay

Cover different commercial buildings as needed doing general cleaning. You’ll need a driver’s license and reliable vehicle and must be okay driving between sites. Two shift options: Mon–Fri 8am–1pm or 1pm–6pm, both with rotating weekends.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Property-wide maintenance at Wind Creek Bethlehem, including carpentry, painting, drywall, and general repairs across the casino, hotel, and parking areas. Needs 2–4 years facilities/maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working overnights, weekends, and holidays in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Chan & Chan (USA) Inc.

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $84,000 – $113,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP, FSA/HSA, life insurance, retirement plan, referral program

Lead the maintenance team in a modern frozen food plant, keeping production, packaging, refrigeration, boiler, and facility systems running safely. Ideal if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance (2+ in leadership) and are comfortable with mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, PLC basics, and cold environments.

Employer: ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning

ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour, biweekly pay

Hands-on field role doing residential cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and floor work (stripping/waxing) plus janitorial tasks. Daytime schedule around 8:00am–4:30pm, with some variation based on the job; they’ll train you in several skills if you’re reliable and flexible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.