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🔧 Bethlehem, PA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bethlehem has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping buildings in shape. If you’re reliable and don’t mind staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Part Time AM Float – Brodhead Rd Area
- Employer: ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour, about 25 hours/week, biweekly pay
Cover different commercial buildings as needed doing general cleaning. You’ll need a driver’s license and reliable vehicle and must be okay driving between sites. Two shift options: Mon–Fri 8am–1pm or 1pm–6pm, both with rotating weekends.
Technician – Maintenance II (Overnight Shift)
- Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Full-time, Overnight
- Pay: Not listed
Property-wide maintenance at Wind Creek Bethlehem, including carpentry, painting, drywall, and general repairs across the casino, hotel, and parking areas. Needs 2–4 years facilities/maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and comfort working overnights, weekends, and holidays in a fast-paced environment.
Maintenance Supervisor – Food Manufacturing
- Employer: Chan & Chan (USA) Inc.
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $84,000 – $113,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, EAP, FSA/HSA, life insurance, retirement plan, referral program
Lead the maintenance team in a modern frozen food plant, keeping production, packaging, refrigeration, boiler, and facility systems running safely. Ideal if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance (2+ in leadership) and are comfortable with mechanical/electrical troubleshooting, PLC basics, and cold environments.
Full-Time AM Window Tech – Brodhead Rd Area
- Employer: ServiceMASTER by Round the Clock Cleaning
- Location: Bethlehem, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour, biweekly pay
Hands-on field role doing residential cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and floor work (stripping/waxing) plus janitorial tasks. Daytime schedule around 8:00am–4:30pm, with some variation based on the job; they’ll train you in several skills if you’re reliable and flexible.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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