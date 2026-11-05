🛒 Bethlehem, PA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Bethlehem’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with banks, big-box stores, and pet brands all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes customer service with basic banking and lending support, plus you’ll help members with their long-term financial goals. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of retail or customer service, enjoy tech (mobile/online banking), and like the idea of steady daytime hours with a short Saturday.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location

Lead the front-end team, handle complex transactions, and keep closing shifts running smoothly. Ideal if you have 1+ year cashier experience, want to grow into leadership, and like working with a big, stable home-improvement brand.

Employer: Freshpet

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; exact amount not listed

Support Freshpet’s customers and internal teams by managing CRM cases, logistics issues, and process improvements. Best for someone with 5–7+ years of “white glove” customer service, strong Excel/Office skills, and an interest in working with a fast-growing pet food company that offers benefits and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.