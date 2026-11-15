Bethesda’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for cloud, data, and Microsoft stack pros. Here are several solid IT roles hiring locally, many with hybrid options and six-figure ranges.

Employer: GEICO Norwalk

GEICO Norwalk Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,225 – $172,200/year

Focus: Power BI, Snowflake, enterprise reporting

Design and lead end-to-end BI solutions using Power BI, DAX, and SQL to turn complex data into dashboards and analytics for a major national insurer. Great fit if you have 4–10+ years in BI/analytics and want to own semantic models, standards, and modern reporting at scale.

Employer: Unissant

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: SQL, stored procedures, data integrity, federal health

Support a federal health agency by building and tuning SQL queries, stored procedures, and data migration scripts for enterprise apps. Ideal if you have 3–6 years of SQL/relational DB work (Oracle/SQL Server), can meet Public Trust requirements, and like hands-on database development.

Employer: Unissant

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Cloud modernization, CI/CD, security, federal

Serve as the technical authority for cloud and DevSecOps on a new federal health program. This role owns cloud strategy, CI/CD patterns, and secure architecture across multiple systems—best for someone with 14–20+ years in enterprise/cloud architecture and experience in federal environments.

Employer: Softthink Solutions

Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Power Apps, Power Automate, SharePoint, custom apps

Build and support Power Apps, automated workflows, integrations, and dashboards for enterprise business apps. Great for developers with 5+ years experience, strong Power Platform and SharePoint Online skills, US citizenship, and the ability to hold security clearance; flexible WFH options.

Employer: Softthink Solutions

Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Architecture, Power Platform, Dataverse, NIH/Federal

Lead architecture and design for Power Platform, SharePoint Online, Dataverse, Power BI, and integrated apps, ensuring solutions meet NIH/Federal security standards. Best for engineers with 6+ years in application/solution architecture and Microsoft cloud, plus public trust clearance and US citizenship.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $300,000/year

Focus: Distributed systems, GenAI agents, RAG, platform engineering

Lead core components of GEICO’s enterprise AI Agent Platform—agent harness, RAG platform, eval systems, and skills marketplace—used by 30,000+ associates. Ideal if you have 10+ years building large-scale backend systems (Python/Java/Go), deep distributed systems chops, and hands-on GenAI/agent experience.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $230,000/year

Focus: IAM, identity governance, cloud security

Own design and build of identity governance and lifecycle solutions (RBAC/ABAC, JIT provisioning, APIs) across cloud and on-prem. Great match for engineers with 6+ years in IAM at scale, experience with tools like SailPoint/Saviynt/Okta, and strong skills in Java/Go/Python and AWS/Azure.

Employer: Westat

Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000/year

Bonus Eligible: Yes

Focus: AWS, Terraform, hybrid cloud, FinOps, leadership

Shape Westat’s enterprise cloud strategy, leading AWS architecture, hybrid integrations, and a major data center migration while mentoring the cloud team. Strong fit if you have 10–15+ years in IT, deep AWS + Terraform experience, and want a leadership role with robust benefits and hybrid work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are growing and may have related roles. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Bethesda tech.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.