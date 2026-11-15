Bethesda’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on retail to high-level account leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Category: Retail / Product Promotion

Engage shoppers in-store, demo products, and help boost sales through friendly, clear product explanations. Great fit if you enjoy talking with people, answering questions, and influencing buying decisions in a retail setting.

Employer: ZoomInfo

Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $88,000 base + bonus + benefits

Category: B2B SaaS / Customer Success

Own relationships with mid-market and enterprise customers, driving product adoption, renewals, and growth for a leading B2B data platform. Includes strong onboarding, ongoing training, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match and potential future equity.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Bethesda, MD (District covers DC/MD)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $150,000 base + annual incentive plan

Category: Foodservice Sales Leadership

Lead a team of Territory Managers, set sales strategy, and grow revenue and account penetration across your district. Ideal if you have 5+ years foodservice sales and 2+ years supervising, and want a high-impact role with bonus potential and a full benefits package.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.