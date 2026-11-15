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📣 Bethesda, MD Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bethesda’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on retail to high-level account leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Product Demonstrator (Part Time)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Category: Retail / Product Promotion
Engage shoppers in-store, demo products, and help boost sales through friendly, clear product explanations. Great fit if you enjoy talking with people, answering questions, and influencing buying decisions in a retail setting.
GTM Success Manager II
- Employer: ZoomInfo
- Location: Bethesda, MD (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $88,000 base + bonus + benefits
- Category: B2B SaaS / Customer Success
Own relationships with mid-market and enterprise customers, driving product adoption, renewals, and growth for a leading B2B data platform. Includes strong onboarding, ongoing training, and a full benefits package with 401(k) match and potential future equity.
District Sales Manager – DC/Maryland
- Employer: US Foods
- Location: Bethesda, MD (District covers DC/MD)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $150,000 base + annual incentive plan
- Category: Foodservice Sales Leadership
Lead a team of Territory Managers, set sales strategy, and grow revenue and account penetration across your district. Ideal if you have 5+ years foodservice sales and 2+ years supervising, and want a high-impact role with bonus potential and a full benefits package.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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