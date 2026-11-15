Bethesda’s finance scene is busy right now—solid mix of banking, tax, construction, and nonprofit roles. Good options here whether you like client work, project accounting, or mission-driven organizations.

Employer: EagleBank

EagleBank Location: Bethesda, MD (onsite, commercial banking)

(onsite, commercial banking) Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00–$44.41/hour (approx. $60K–$92K/year )

(approx. ) Work with lenders and business clients to move commercial loans from approval to closing. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have 3+ years in commercial lending, and want exposure to the full business banking process.

Employer: PKF O'Connor Davies

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid, at least 3 days in office)

(hybrid, at least 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000/year

Lead tax work for high‑net‑worth individuals, family offices, and closely held entities. Ideal if you’re a CPA or EA with 7–10+ years public accounting and want a mix of complex returns, planning, and mentoring staff.

Employer: Jobot (for a Bethesda real estate & construction firm)

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid, 1–2 days/week in office)

(hybrid, 1–2 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year

Own full‑cycle accounting for a custom homes/construction division using Sage 300. Great for someone with 7+ years accounting, construction or real estate experience, and who likes hands‑on work and cleaning up processes.

Employer: Calibre CPA Group, PLLC (supporting an international labor union)

(supporting an international labor union) Location: Bethesda, MD (on‑site)

(on‑site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110K+ (commensurate with experience)

Lead month‑end/year‑end close, financial statements, audits, and budgeting in a mission‑driven setting. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 5–7 years experience, and strong skills in Sage Intacct or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.