Bethesda’s shops are busy and hiring, with options from entry-level cashier work to fashion and client management roles. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs if you like helping customers.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies) Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Help customers finish their grocery trip with smooth, friendly checkout. Active role with variety: running the register, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the front of the store clean. Flexible schedule and associate discounts, with access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based client service role supporting federal workers’ compensation programs. You’ll manage client relationships, coordinate internal teams, track deliverables, and keep CRM records sharp—good fit if you like organized, relationship-focused work.

Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 – $27.00/hour + bonus potential

Lead a fashion-forward store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. Big perk is up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the Store Manager’s “right hand” and help lead a high-energy jewelry store focused on family, fashion, and philanthropy. You’ll train and coach the team, drive sales and events, and build local community partnerships—great if you enjoy leadership and giving back.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $15.00 – $20.68/hour + possible bonus/commission

Short-term role helping shoppers find the right sunglasses in a global brand store. You’ll hit sales goals, learn product and style tips, and keep the store looking sharp, with potential access to benefits, PTO, and employee discounts depending on eligibility.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.