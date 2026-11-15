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🛒 Bethesda retail hiring now: multiple roles up to $27/hr
Bethesda’s shops are busy and hiring, with options from entry-level cashier work to fashion and client management roles. Good mix of part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs if you like helping customers.
Front End Entry Level – Grocery Checkout
- Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)
Help customers finish their grocery trip with smooth, friendly checkout. Active role with variety: running the register, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the front of the store clean. Flexible schedule and associate discounts, with access to health benefits and PTO for eligible employees.
Client Success Manager – Service & Accounts
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Office-based client service role supporting federal workers’ compensation programs. You’ll manage client relationships, coordinate internal teams, track deliverables, and keep CRM records sharp—good fit if you like organized, relationship-focused work.
Assistant Manager – Madewell Retail
- Employer: Madewell (J.Crew Group)
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50 – $27.00/hour + bonus potential
Lead a fashion-forward store, coach the sales team, and own a key area like visuals, operations, HR, or service & selling. Big perk is up to 60% off at Madewell, J.Crew, and J.Crew Factory, plus PTO, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.
Retail Assistant Store Manager – Jewelry & Lifestyle
- Employer: Kendra Scott
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Be the Store Manager’s “right hand” and help lead a high-energy jewelry store focused on family, fashion, and philanthropy. You’ll train and coach the team, drive sales and events, and build local community partnerships—great if you enjoy leadership and giving back.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut
- Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Seasonal/Temporary
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.68/hour + possible bonus/commission
Short-term role helping shoppers find the right sunglasses in a global brand store. You’ll hit sales goals, learn product and style tips, and keep the store looking sharp, with potential access to benefits, PTO, and employee discounts depending on eligibility.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.