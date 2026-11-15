Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to graduation wear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Plastic straws

Condition: Not specified (see photos)

Location: North Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

A batch of plastic straws available for pickup. Photos show the exact type and amount, so be sure to check the link. Porch pickup makes it easy to grab them when you’re nearby.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: TV with remote

Condition: Working (poster says “And it works”)

Location: North Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

A TV with remote that’s still in working order. Photos in the listing show the model and size more clearly. Porch pickup is offered, so you can collect it without contact.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Doctoral degree graduation robe

Condition: Good quality, excellent condition

Location: Wyngate, Bethesda, MD (near NIH)

Source: nextdoor.com

A doctoral graduation robe being offered free to someone receiving a doctorate at a winter (or spring) university graduation. The owner notes it is good quality and in excellent condition. They invite you to DM with any questions through Nextdoor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large bag of Styrofoam pieces

Condition: Not specified

Location: Wyngate, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A large bag filled with various Styrofoam pieces, great for packing fragile items or craft projects. If you’re moving, shipping, or crafting, this could save you from buying new packing materials.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Rustic wooden bowl

Condition: Not specified

Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A large rustic wooden bowl, nice for home decor or for serving at gatherings. The style is described as rustic, so it may work well with farmhouse or natural decor.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, check the details, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.