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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bethesda Right Now
Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home goods to graduation wear. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Plastic straws (20817)
Item: Plastic straws
Condition: Not specified (see photos)
Location: North Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
A batch of plastic straws available for pickup. Photos show the exact type and amount, so be sure to check the link. Porch pickup makes it easy to grab them when you’re nearby.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
TV with remote (20817)
Item: TV with remote
Condition: Working (poster says “And it works”)
Location: North Bethesda, Montgomery County, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
A TV with remote that’s still in working order. Photos in the listing show the model and size more clearly. Porch pickup is offered, so you can collect it without contact.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Doctoral Degree Robe for Winter (or Spring) Graduation
Item: Doctoral degree graduation robe
Condition: Good quality, excellent condition
Location: Wyngate, Bethesda, MD (near NIH)
Source: nextdoor.com
A doctoral graduation robe being offered free to someone receiving a doctorate at a winter (or spring) university graduation. The owner notes it is good quality and in excellent condition. They invite you to DM with any questions through Nextdoor.
Large Bag of Styrofoam Pieces
Item: Large bag of Styrofoam pieces
Condition: Not specified
Location: Wyngate, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A large bag filled with various Styrofoam pieces, great for packing fragile items or craft projects. If you’re moving, shipping, or crafting, this could save you from buying new packing materials.
Rustic Wooden Bowl
Item: Rustic wooden bowl
Condition: Not specified
Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A large rustic wooden bowl, nice for home decor or for serving at gatherings. The style is described as rustic, so it may work well with farmhouse or natural decor.
Free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, check the details, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.