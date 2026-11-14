Bethesda’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like seeing real projects take shape, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (Top ENR contractor)

Jobot (Top ENR contractor) Location: Bethesda, MD / DC office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $140,000 per year

Estimate $5M–$50M commercial and industrial projects, both new builds and renovations. Role is geared to folks with 5+ years’ experience, strong multi-division estimating skills, and an interest in growing into leadership. Includes profit sharing, bonus structure, full benefits, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Hands-on field role where you plan, coordinate, and supervise subcontractors on active job sites. You’ll handle punch lists, safety standards, site cleanup, materials and deliveries, and help recruit and train helpers. Best for someone with journeyman-level experience, strong blueprint reading skills, and comfort working on their feet in all weather.

Employer: John C. Flood

Location: Bethesda, MD (serving MD/VA/DC)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + commission + performance incentives (top techs can reach six-figure income)

Residential service role with no on-call and no emergency shifts, so your off time stays yours. Work on repairs, replacements, installs, leak detection, water heaters, and drains, while educating customers and mentoring apprentices. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local roles tend to pop up once you’re in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.