Bethesda is buzzing with lab and data work right now, especially around NIH and military medicine. If you’re into bench science or bioinformatics, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) Location: Bethesda, MD (USUHS, Dept of Medicine)

(USUHS, Dept of Medicine) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,800 – $72,000/year

Work in Dr. Kathleen Pratt’s lab on hemostasis, engineered iPSC-derived platelets, and trauma resuscitation. Great fit if you have a PhD in molecular/cell biology, biochemistry, immunology, or similar and want hands-on experience with gene editing, microfluidics, and advanced imaging in a highly collaborative military medicine setting.

Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)

Location: Bethesda, MD (Uniformed Services University)

(Uniformed Services University) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.33 – $21.00/hour

Entry-level lab role supporting Dr. Amaya and Dr. Broder in Microbiology and Immunology. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree and want to build core lab skills, manage samples and data, and help prepare reports while learning Good Laboratory Practices.

Employer: Axle (supporting NIH/NIAID DIR, RTB, IDSS)

(supporting NIH/NIAID DIR, RTB, IDSS) Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $130,000/year

High-impact role supporting NIAID researchers with NGS pipelines, single-cell and bulk genomics, and complex data analysis. Best for someone with 4+ years in bioinformatics, strong Python/R/C++/bash, and experience building production pipelines (e.g., Snakemake or Nextflow) on HPC and/or cloud.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Bethesda labs and institutes often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.