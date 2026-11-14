Bethesda has some solid supply chain roles right now, from hands-on hospital work to data-heavy retail operations. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Bethesda, MD (corporate office)

(corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-focused role on the Replenishment Operations team, helping manage orders, item setup, and ERP updates for a major retail chain. Good fit if you enjoy Excel, problem-solving, and want exposure to retail supply chain, systems, and cross-team work, with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Bethesda, MD (office)

(office) Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $62,640 – $88,004.80 per year

Blend of buying and supply chain work: you’ll manage wholesalers, create POs, track inventory and in-stock rates, and help drive sales with promos. Great for someone with 2+ years in buying or supply chain who likes vendor relationships, numbers, and using advanced Excel.

Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System

Location: 8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (no call / weekends required)

(no call / weekends required) Salary: $16.65 – $27.50 per hour

Hands-on hospital role handling receiving, unpacking, and restocking supplies and small equipment so units stay ready for patient care. Good entry point if you have up to 2 years in supply chain or inventory, want strong benefits, and like an active, on-your-feet job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.