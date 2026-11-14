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🚚 Bethesda Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Bethesda has some solid supply chain roles right now, from hands-on hospital work to data-heavy retail operations. If you like keeping things moving behind the scenes, these are worth a look.
Associate II, Supply Chain Operations
- Employer: Total Wine & More
- Location: Bethesda, MD (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Data-focused role on the Replenishment Operations team, helping manage orders, item setup, and ERP updates for a major retail chain. Good fit if you enjoy Excel, problem-solving, and want exposure to retail supply chain, systems, and cross-team work, with strong benefits and growth potential.
Associate II, Market Management
- Employer: Total Wine & More
- Location: Bethesda, MD (office)
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: $62,640 – $88,004.80 per year
Blend of buying and supply chain work: you’ll manage wholesalers, create POs, track inventory and in-stock rates, and help drive sales with promos. Great for someone with 2+ years in buying or supply chain who likes vendor relationships, numbers, and using advanced Excel.
Supply Chain Coordinator I
- Employer: Johns Hopkins Health System
- Location: 8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (no call / weekends required)
- Salary: $16.65 – $27.50 per hour
Hands-on hospital role handling receiving, unpacking, and restocking supplies and small equipment so units stay ready for patient care. Good entry point if you have up to 2 years in supply chain or inventory, want strong benefits, and like an active, on-your-feet job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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