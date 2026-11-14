Bethesda has some nice part‑time education roles right now, especially if you enjoy working with kids and staying active.

Employer: The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$19 per hour + performance-based bonuses

Perks: Free uniforms, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Teach fun, high‑energy gymnastics classes to kids using a set curriculum. Great fit if you already have advanced gymnastics/tumbling coaching experience, love working with children, and want flexible shifts on weekdays and weekends.

Employer: Montgomery County Public Schools (Seven Locks Elementary School)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time, 4 hrs/day, 10-month school year

Pay: $24.38–$36.67 per hour (Grade 13–14, based on years of service)

Category: School Instructional Support

School Instructional Support Application deadline: 11/24/2026

Support students with IEPs in general education classrooms, helping with instruction, behavior, and classroom tasks. Good for someone with education-related coursework or experience in structured child settings who wants steady school‑day hours and MCPS benefits eligibility.

Employer: Play-Well TEKnologies

Location: Bethesda, MD (and nearby areas)

Type: Part-time, afternoons; more hours in summer

Pay: Paid for all hours worked , including teaching, setup, round‑trip drive time, and training ; minimum 3 hours of pay on any teaching day

Paid for , including ; on any teaching day Benefits: Drive time + mileage reimbursement, paid sick/safe leave, 401(k) after 3 months, some tech/storage allowances; health benefits if averaging 30+ hrs/week

Use tons of LEGO to teach kids STEM concepts in after‑school programs and camps. Great if you like hands‑on learning, have reliable transportation, and want flexible hours with paid drive time and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—schools and kids’ programs in Bethesda hire often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.