Bethesda’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who know benefits, payroll, and employee relations. If you like being the go‑to person for people questions and systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: NFP, an Aon company

NFP, an Aon company Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,300 – $130,000 base + potential incentives

Lead employer benefits strategy for multiple clients: design and manage health & welfare plans, negotiate with carriers, and guide clients on compliance (COBRA, HIPAA, ERISA, ACA). Great fit if you have 5+ years health & welfare consulting, a Life & Health license, and want a mix of client strategy and project leadership.

Employer: United Educators

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Senior individual-contributor role owning benefits, wellbeing, and leave administration while also supporting payroll coordination, employee relations, compensation, and HR operations. Ideal if you have ~7 years progressive HR experience, strong benefits/leave background, and want to support mission-driven education clients.

Employer: Ho-Chunk, Inc.

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: $74,000 – $76,000

Hands-on HR role covering onboarding, I‑9/E‑Verify, background checks, benefits support, leave tracking, timekeeping/payroll in UKG, recruiting, and employee relations. Good match if you have 2+ years HR experience and want broad exposure across HR with room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Bethesda employers are clearly hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.