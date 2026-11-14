undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bethesda Right Now
Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.
Spider-Man Kids Bicycle with Training Wheels
Item: Spider-Man themed kids bicycle with training wheels
Design: Red and blue Spider-Man style
Condition: Kids bicycle with training wheels; specific wear not listed
Location: Springfield, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun bike for a young rider who loves superheroes. Training wheels make it good for beginners.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Artificial Pine Branches
Item: Box of artificial pine branches
Use: Great for decoration or crafts
Details: New from Amazon; poster has no need and is happy to pass them along
Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you decorate for holidays or like DIY projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Chair
Item: Simple wooden chair
Condition: Described as in good condition
Details: Matches three similar chairs already given away; this is the fourth one found
Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
Could be useful as an extra dining chair, desk chair, or for a spare room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.