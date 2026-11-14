Bethesda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Spider-Man themed kids bicycle with training wheels

Design: Red and blue Spider-Man style

Condition: Kids bicycle with training wheels; specific wear not listed

Location: Springfield, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun bike for a young rider who loves superheroes. Training wheels make it good for beginners.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of artificial pine branches

Use: Great for decoration or crafts

Details: New from Amazon; poster has no need and is happy to pass them along

Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you decorate for holidays or like DIY projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Simple wooden chair

Condition: Described as in good condition

Details: Matches three similar chairs already given away; this is the fourth one found

Location: Bannockburn, Bethesda, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

Could be useful as an extra dining chair, desk chair, or for a spare room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—free items in Bethesda tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.