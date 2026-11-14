Bethesda is buzzing with sales, marketing, and comms roles right now, especially for folks who like data, client work, and storytelling. Here are some of the strongest openings in and around town this week.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,600 – $141,200 (per Indeed listing for same role)

Dig into customer and transaction data, partner with marketing and merchandising, and turn insights into clear recommendations that shape strategy. Great fit if you love SQL, Excel, and telling stories with data, plus you get strong retail perks and a broad benefits package.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,200 – $186,200

Own high‑level messaging for Government Affairs, from talking points and executive remarks to media engagement and issues management. Ideal for a seasoned communicator with public affairs or Capitol Hill/defense experience who likes fast‑moving, high‑stakes work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,200 – $186,200

Lead executive communications for international business: manage speeches, decks, social media, and global narratives for senior leaders. Best for a 6+ year comms pro who enjoys geopolitics, executive visibility, and complex project management.

Employer: Innspace

Location: Bethesda, MD (in‑office)

(in‑office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Own strategic hospitality accounts for an international hotel renovation contractor, leading win strategies, client growth, and an account exec team. Great if you have 10+ years in U.S. hotel/hospitality and love high‑level client strategy, travel, and team leadership.

Employer: Reliance Matrix

Location: Bethesda, MD (flexible/hybrid possible)

(flexible/hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,600 – $119,610

Be the lead strategic advisor on group benefits for middle‑market clients, driving renewals, upsell, and service excellence. Perfect for someone with a group insurance background, strong analytics, and comfort traveling up to 50%.

Employer: NFP, an Aon company

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,300 – $95,000

Serve as the main point of contact for employee benefits clients, handling renewals, presentations, and day‑to‑day questions. Good match if you know benefits, like client interaction, and want solid pay plus PeopleFirst culture perks.

Employer: Marsh (Victor product marketing)

(Victor product marketing) Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $182,000

Act as a product marketing lead, shaping positioning, go‑to‑market plans, sales enablement, and thought leadership. Great for marketers who like B2B, data‑driven campaigns, and partnering closely with sales.

Employer: Ourisman Honda of Bethesda

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the dealership’s online sales channel—manage internet leads, digital campaigns, and the website while coaching the sales team on web leads. Ideal if you’re automotive‑savvy, love digital marketing, and enjoy turning online interest into in‑store deals.

Employer: Expert Executive Recruiters (EER Global)

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid; 4 days onsite when not traveling)

(hybrid; 4 days onsite when not traveling) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 base + bonus

Set up and demo advanced communications gear for military and government customers, with 40–50% U.S. travel. Great for hands‑on tech folks who like customer interaction, field work, and the defense space.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.