Bethesda has a steady stream of security and safety roles right now, especially around federal sites and healthcare. If you’ve got clearance, medical safety experience, or a strong guard background, there’s good opportunity here.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,200 – $196,400 per year

Clearance: Active TS/SCI with CI Polygraph required

Design and maintain physical security for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities (SCIFs) and certify compliance with ICD 705 and other federal standards. This is a senior role (bachelor’s + 7+ years experience) with high pay, strong federal mission work, and robust benefits.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position with the same salary range and requirements.

Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA

Location: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-11)

Salary: $85,447 – $111,087 per year

Who can apply: U.S. Citizens

Telework: No; On-site

No; Application deadline: 11/18/2026 (11:59 PM EST)

Run a 24/7 safety and occupational health program for a major military medical center, covering medical, dental, research, and support facilities. You can qualify via specialized experience (GS-09 level), a related PhD / 3 years grad school, or a combo of education and experience; Secret clearance eligibility, flu shot, and annual physical are required.

Employer: BTI Security

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Listed as Part-time on posting; description notes full-time and part-time shifts

Listed as on posting; description notes Salary: Not listed

Provide protective security at federal sites: patrol, access control, camera monitoring, and incident reporting, using tools like magnetometers and X-ray machines. Requires 2+ years security experience, MD Armed Guard Card, CPR/First Aid, firearms and baton certifications, and the ability to pass background, drug screen, and DHS suitability.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double-check the requirements, and apply through the links above.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.