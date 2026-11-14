Bethesda is hot right now for in-house legal and compliance work, especially if you like big brands and complex regulatory issues. Here are several senior roles hiring right in or near Bethesda.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD (onsite; proximity to Bethesda, Ft Worth, or Denver required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,500 – $344,400 (GeoZone-based ranges)

High-impact in-house role advising on U.S. and global employment law for a major government contractor. You’ll handle everything from FMLA/FLSA to reductions in force, draft agreements, manage agency responses, and brief leadership on emerging employment issues. Strong benefits and incentive programs included.

Employer: Marriott International

Location: Bethesda, MD (7750 Wisconsin Ave), hybrid HQ role

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $151,100 – $201,000 annually, bonus and stock eligible

Join Marriott’s U.S./Canada Franchise Regulatory team and own franchise disclosure, registrations, and compliance for the world’s largest hotel company. Great fit if you have 5+ years in franchise/regulatory or transactional work and want a mix of regulatory counseling, deal support, and process improvement.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Hybrid – Bethesda, MD (also NYC or Cleveland options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,900 – $280,850 annually

Senior attorney/compliance leader role building GEICO’s ethics and conduct program from the ground up. You’ll own the Code of Conduct, speak-up channels, conflicts of interest, culture metrics, and executive reporting while leading a team and partnering closely with Legal, Compliance, and HR.

Employer: Worldwide Golf and affiliates

Location: Bethesda, MD (fully onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $190,000 – $220,000 base, bonus eligible

Key second-in-command role to the General Counsel at a large, family-owned golf retailer. Expect broad work across M&A, commercial contracts, real estate, IP, litigation management, privacy, and compliance—with direct access to business leaders and strong lifestyle perks.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Hybrid – Reston, VA (listed for Bethesda area; 2 days/week onsite in Reston)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,000 – $180,000

If you’re a privacy-focused lawyer, this role is about 75% global data privacy (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA) and 25% broader corporate compliance and ethics. You’ll design the privacy program, run DPIAs, handle incidents, and lead training for a global engineering and technology company.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.