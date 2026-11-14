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⚖️ Bethesda MD Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Openings
Bethesda is hot right now for in-house legal and compliance work, especially if you like big brands and complex regulatory issues. Here are several senior roles hiring right in or near Bethesda.
Employment Law Attorney
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD (onsite; proximity to Bethesda, Ft Worth, or Denver required)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $133,500 – $344,400 (GeoZone-based ranges)
High-impact in-house role advising on U.S. and global employment law for a major government contractor. You’ll handle everything from FMLA/FLSA to reductions in force, draft agreements, manage agency responses, and brief leadership on emerging employment issues. Strong benefits and incentive programs included.
Legal Counsel, Franchise Regulatory
Employer: Marriott International
Location: Bethesda, MD (7750 Wisconsin Ave), hybrid HQ role
Type: Full-time, management
Salary: $151,100 – $201,000 annually, bonus and stock eligible
Join Marriott’s U.S./Canada Franchise Regulatory team and own franchise disclosure, registrations, and compliance for the world’s largest hotel company. Great fit if you have 5+ years in franchise/regulatory or transactional work and want a mix of regulatory counseling, deal support, and process improvement.
Director of Ethical Culture & Conduct
Employer: GEICO
Location: Hybrid – Bethesda, MD (also NYC or Cleveland options)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $159,900 – $280,850 annually
Senior attorney/compliance leader role building GEICO’s ethics and conduct program from the ground up. You’ll own the Code of Conduct, speak-up channels, conflicts of interest, culture metrics, and executive reporting while leading a team and partnering closely with Legal, Compliance, and HR.
Assistant General Counsel
Employer: Worldwide Golf and affiliates
Location: Bethesda, MD (fully onsite, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $190,000 – $220,000 base, bonus eligible
Key second-in-command role to the General Counsel at a large, family-owned golf retailer. Expect broad work across M&A, commercial contracts, real estate, IP, litigation management, privacy, and compliance—with direct access to business leaders and strong lifestyle perks.
Compliance Counsel
Employer: Amentum
Location: Hybrid – Reston, VA (listed for Bethesda area; 2 days/week onsite in Reston)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $128,000 – $180,000
If you’re a privacy-focused lawyer, this role is about 75% global data privacy (GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA) and 25% broader corporate compliance and ethics. You’ll design the privacy program, run DPIAs, handle incidents, and lead training for a global engineering and technology company.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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