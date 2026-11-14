Bethesda’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared IT pros and folks with cloud, data, and AI skills. Here are several standout roles hiring in and around Bethesda, MD.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid/onsite per client needs)

Salary: $77,600–$176,000

Type: Full-time

Senior data engineer role owning Databricks pipelines on AWS, data models, and ETL performance while mentoring a multi-disciplinary team. Requires strong Python/PySpark, Databricks (Delta/Unity Catalog), AWS Glue/S3/RDS, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Bethesda, MD (mostly onsite, some remote flexibility)

Salary: $131,300–$237,350

Type: Full-time

Lead Agile teams building software for DIA’s National Digital Exploit and OSINT Center (NDOC). Blend product ownership and systems engineering, manage backlogs, and guide technical decisions. Requires TS/SCI with Polygraph and 12+ years relevant experience.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $76,700–$198,000 depending on location band

Type: Full-time

Data/analytics role supporting Environmental, Safety, Health & Sustainability using statistics, ML/AI, and Tableau/Power BI. You’ll build dashboards, predictive models, and data governance for ESH and sustainability programs.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $133,500–$344,400

Type: Full-time

High-impact architecture role modeling enterprise and systems architecture in Cameo with Unified Architecture Framework. You’ll drive digital architecture for the 1LMX transformation and coordinate across product and leadership teams.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $95,900–$178,100

Type: Full-time

Design and test network architectures for space and satellite ground systems. Requires 5+ years in network engineering, experience with Cisco gear and routing protocols, and an Active Secret clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500

Type: Full-time

Own enterprise data products that power AI and analytics on Databricks. You’ll gather requirements, manage roadmaps, drive adoption, and measure impact across OneLM (1LMX) transformation.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500

Type: Full-time

IT business analyst role on the SAP S/4HANA ERP Contracts & Billing team, focused on Accounts Receivable & Collections. You’ll write functional specs, configure SAP, and work in a scaled Agile environment.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $91,200–$169,400

Type: Full-time

Hands-on C++/Python/Linux engineer for Space Data Networking, prototyping SDN hardware/software and network management systems. Involves Agile development, some travel, and work on open, standards-based architectures.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $108,600–$280,000

Type: Full-time

Senior AI/autonomy engineer building ML and autonomy algorithms in Python/C++ for mission systems. Great fit if you have deep learning, LLMs, robotics, or MLOps experience and want to lead technical work.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500

Type: Full-time

Cross-functional integrator role on the 1LMX Operations team, aligning requirements across business areas and ERP/MES solutions. You’ll write functional specs, support testing, and use AI tools to refine project deliverables.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $88,300–$227,600

Type: Full-time

Senior ML engineer in the RMS AI Hub, building production-grade AI/LLM solutions in Python across computer vision, NLP, and generative AI. You’ll own end-to-end ML pipelines, CI/CD, and integration into business apps.

Employer: Resource Management Concepts, Inc. (RMC)

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $145,000–$165,000

Type: Full-time

Lead SharePoint Online/On-Prem and Power Platform (Power Apps, Automate, BI) solutions for a cleared environment. Requires Top Secret clearance, IAT II cert (e.g., Security+), and strong SPFx/React and M365 integration skills.

Employer: SIDRAM TECHNOLOGIES (supporting Booz Allen)

Location: Bethesda, MD / McLean, VA (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Salary: Not listed (tagged around $55/hr in hashtags)

Type: Contract, full-time hours

Business-focused reporting analyst for Booz Allen’s Keystone Project, consolidating large datasets, building KPIs/dashboards, and supporting ERP/CLM/S2P transformations. US citizens only, no clearance required.

Employer: Constellation Software Engineering, LLC (CSEngineering)

Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Senior developer leading Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions end-to-end, including Power Apps, Power Pages, Dataverse, and Azure integrations. Requires 6+ years D365, multiple full implementations, and eligibility for a Secret clearance.

Employer: Peraton

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $112,000–$179,000 (varies by role/level)

Type: Full-time, multiple roles (pipeline)

One application feeds you into many openings across digital forensics, reverse engineering, RF, biometrics, multimedia, data science, AI/ML, and program support for an IC technical exploitation program. Requires TS/SCI with CI Polygraph.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Bethesda, MD (onsite with some flexibility)

Salary: $87,100–$157,450

Type: Full-time

TS/SCI-cleared React/TypeScript engineer building modern UIs for the DOMEX Technology Platform (OSINT TCPED). You’ll work with Kubernetes, CI/CD, and possibly Python/FastAPI and AWS.

Employer: GEICO

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $115,000–$230,000

Type: Full-time

Senior Java/Spring Boot staff engineer shaping GEICO’s multi-channel claims communications platform (email, SMS, letters, push). Heavy focus on cloud-native architecture, event-driven systems, and AI-assisted development with tools like Copilot.

Employer: Marriott International

Location: Bethesda, MD HQ or remote (US)

Salary: $110,400–$198,100 (Bethesda) / $100,400–$180,100 (remote)

Type: Full-time, management

Oracle EPM solution engineer covering EPBCS, EDMCS, FCCS, ARCS and more. You’ll lead design, configuration, testing, integrations, and support for Marriott’s global performance management and forecasting processes.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: Bethesda, MD

Salary: $69,400–$158,000

Type: Full-time

Full-stack React/Node.js role building secure, scalable web apps end-to-end. You’ll work across UI, APIs, databases (Oracle/Postgres), CI/CD, testing, and accessibility/security, with the option to grow into AI/ML and RAG work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have related openings and solid internal mobility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.