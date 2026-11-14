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💻 Bethesda IT Jobs with Multiple Openings & $150K+ Potential
Bethesda’s tech scene is buzzing right now—especially for cleared IT pros and folks with cloud, data, and AI skills. Here are several standout roles hiring in and around Bethesda, MD.
Databricks Data Engineer, Senior
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid/onsite per client needs)
Salary: $77,600–$176,000
Type: Full-time
Senior data engineer role owning Databricks pipelines on AWS, data models, and ETL performance while mentoring a multi-disciplinary team. Requires strong Python/PySpark, Databricks (Delta/Unity Catalog), AWS Glue/S3/RDS, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.
Technical Product Owner / Systems Engineer
Employer: Leidos
Location: Bethesda, MD (mostly onsite, some remote flexibility)
Salary: $131,300–$237,350
Type: Full-time
Lead Agile teams building software for DIA’s National Digital Exploit and OSINT Center (NDOC). Blend product ownership and systems engineering, manage backlogs, and guide technical decisions. Requires TS/SCI with Polygraph and 12+ years relevant experience.
Metric & Data Analyst Sr - E3
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $76,700–$198,000 depending on location band
Type: Full-time
Data/analytics role supporting Environmental, Safety, Health & Sustainability using statistics, ML/AI, and Tableau/Power BI. You’ll build dashboards, predictive models, and data governance for ESH and sustainability programs.
Enterprise Architect
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $133,500–$344,400
Type: Full-time
High-impact architecture role modeling enterprise and systems architecture in Cameo with Unified Architecture Framework. You’ll drive digital architecture for the 1LMX transformation and coordinate across product and leadership teams.
Network Engineer Sr - Level 3
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $95,900–$178,100
Type: Full-time
Design and test network architectures for space and satellite ground systems. Requires 5+ years in network engineering, experience with Cisco gear and routing protocols, and an Active Secret clearance.
Data Product Owner
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500
Type: Full-time
Own enterprise data products that power AI and analytics on Databricks. You’ll gather requirements, manage roadmaps, drive adoption, and measure impact across OneLM (1LMX) transformation.
ERP Business Analyst Stf - E4
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500
Type: Full-time
IT business analyst role on the SAP S/4HANA ERP Contracts & Billing team, focused on Accounts Receivable & Collections. You’ll write functional specs, configure SAP, and work in a scaled Agile environment.
Software Engineer - Level 2
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $91,200–$169,400
Type: Full-time
Hands-on C++/Python/Linux engineer for Space Data Networking, prototyping SDN hardware/software and network management systems. Involves Agile development, some travel, and work on open, standards-based architectures.
Ontology Agentic Software Engineer
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $108,600–$280,000
Type: Full-time
Senior AI/autonomy engineer building ML and autonomy algorithms in Python/C++ for mission systems. Great fit if you have deep learning, LLMs, robotics, or MLOps experience and want to lead technical work.
Project Engineer Stf - E4 (Functional Integrator)
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $94,400–$243,500
Type: Full-time
Cross-functional integrator role on the 1LMX Operations team, aligning requirements across business areas and ERP/MES solutions. You’ll write functional specs, support testing, and use AI tools to refine project deliverables.
AI Machine Learning Engineering Senior
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: Geo-based ranges, roughly $88,300–$227,600
Type: Full-time
Senior ML engineer in the RMS AI Hub, building production-grade AI/LLM solutions in Python across computer vision, NLP, and generative AI. You’ll own end-to-end ML pipelines, CI/CD, and integration into business apps.
SharePoint Administrator (SharePoint & Power Platform Engineer)
Employer: Resource Management Concepts, Inc. (RMC)
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $145,000–$165,000
Type: Full-time
Lead SharePoint Online/On-Prem and Power Platform (Power Apps, Automate, BI) solutions for a cleared environment. Requires Top Secret clearance, IAT II cert (e.g., Security+), and strong SPFx/React and M365 integration skills.
Reporting Analyst / Business Analyst
Employer: SIDRAM TECHNOLOGIES (supporting Booz Allen)
Location: Bethesda, MD / McLean, VA (hybrid, 4 days onsite)
Salary: Not listed (tagged around $55/hr in hashtags)
Type: Contract, full-time hours
Business-focused reporting analyst for Booz Allen’s Keystone Project, consolidating large datasets, building KPIs/dashboards, and supporting ERP/CLM/S2P transformations. US citizens only, no clearance required.
Senior Power Platform Developer / Dynamics 365
Employer: Constellation Software Engineering, LLC (CSEngineering)
Location: Bethesda, MD (hybrid)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Senior developer leading Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions end-to-end, including Power Apps, Power Pages, Dataverse, and Azure integrations. Requires 6+ years D365, multiple full implementations, and eligibility for a Secret clearance.
Opportunities in Support to a Digital & Technical Exploitation Contract
Employer: Peraton
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $112,000–$179,000 (varies by role/level)
Type: Full-time, multiple roles (pipeline)
One application feeds you into many openings across digital forensics, reverse engineering, RF, biometrics, multimedia, data science, AI/ML, and program support for an IC technical exploitation program. Requires TS/SCI with CI Polygraph.
Front-End Development Engineer
Employer: Leidos
Location: Bethesda, MD (onsite with some flexibility)
Salary: $87,100–$157,450
Type: Full-time
TS/SCI-cleared React/TypeScript engineer building modern UIs for the DOMEX Technology Platform (OSINT TCPED). You’ll work with Kubernetes, CI/CD, and possibly Python/FastAPI and AWS.
Staff Engineer
Employer: GEICO
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $115,000–$230,000
Type: Full-time
Senior Java/Spring Boot staff engineer shaping GEICO’s multi-channel claims communications platform (email, SMS, letters, push). Heavy focus on cloud-native architecture, event-driven systems, and AI-assisted development with tools like Copilot.
Senior Engineer, Corporate Systems & Finance Technology
Employer: Marriott International
Location: Bethesda, MD HQ or remote (US)
Salary: $110,400–$198,100 (Bethesda) / $100,400–$180,100 (remote)
Type: Full-time, management
Oracle EPM solution engineer covering EPBCS, EDMCS, FCCS, ARCS and more. You’ll lead design, configuration, testing, integrations, and support for Marriott’s global performance management and forecasting processes.
Full Stack Developer
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: Bethesda, MD
Salary: $69,400–$158,000
Type: Full-time
Full-stack React/Node.js role building secure, scalable web apps end-to-end. You’ll work across UI, APIs, databases (Oracle/Postgres), CI/CD, testing, and accessibility/security, with the option to grow into AI/ML and RAG work.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have related openings and solid internal mobility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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