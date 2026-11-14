Bethesda’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from federal hospitals to private clinics and research centers. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and grow your medical career.

Employer: Koniag Government Services

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time, Contract (future opportunity)

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinic operations for a federal customer while still practicing as an RN or Nurse Practitioner. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave) and annual travel to sites; requires BLS, RN license, supervisory experience, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Koniag Government Services

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time (future opportunity)

Salary: Not listed

Primary care NP role supporting a federal client with a Monday–Friday schedule and full benefits. You’ll provide after-hours on-call coverage, manage occupational exposure calls, and need NP program graduation, ANCC/AANP certification, state license, BLS, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Washington Radiology

Location: 10215 Fernwood Road, Suite 103, Bethesda, MD 20817

Type: Full-time

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Pay: $19–$23/hour (commensurate with experience)

Front-desk role in a long-established imaging practice with a patient-focused, friendly team. You’ll greet patients, handle registration, scheduling, payments, and paperwork; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and backup child/adult care.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time (approx. 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$30/hour (typical range)

Application window closes: 01/02/2027

Support the pharmacy team with prescription processing, inventory, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Role includes company training, potential to support immunizations, weekend availability, and access to part-time benefits like dental, vision, wellness resources, and discounts.

Employer: National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC)

Location: Bethesda, MD (Remote; must live in KS, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, TN, TX, PA, VA, WA, or DC)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $100,000–$130,000

Senior role leading national clinical integration and quality initiatives for community health centers. Ideal for a Pharmacist, RN/APRN, or Oral/Behavioral Health professional with 5+ years in safety-net settings and experience in QI, implementation science, and national projects.

Employer: CareRev

Location: Bethesda, MD (acute care facilities)

Type: Per diem

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Pick up flexible shifts via the CareRev app while ensuring surgical instruments are safely decontaminated and sterilized. Requires Sterile Processing certification, at least 1 year recent SPT experience, and strong knowledge of infection control.

Employer: US Military Treatment Facilities under DHA

Location: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Pay: $46,610–$60,593/year

Schedule: Rotating shifts, may include evenings, weekends, holidays

Application deadline: 11/20/2026 (11:59 PM EST)

Hands-on inpatient role providing basic nursing care (bathing, turning, feeding, setting up equipment) in a major military medical center. Open to U.S. citizens, with options to qualify via experience and/or education; includes federal benefits and mission-essential status.

Employer: American Oncology Network – The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: PRN / Part-time

Pay range: $35.38–$51.32/hour (hiring range)

PRN PET/CT technologist role in an oncology setting, administering radiopharmaceuticals and performing diagnostic imaging. Requires state CRT/NMTCB license, BLS, and typically 1+ year PET/CT experience (recent grads considered if registry-eligible).

Employer: Axle (supporting NIH/NIDCR)

Location: Bethesda, MD (NIH campus)

Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Salary: Market-competitive; exact range not listed

Coordinate clinical research patients for NIDCR at NIH—scheduling, travel, data entry, EMR work, and ongoing communication with participants and staff. Strong fit if you have clinical research, EMR, and data management experience; includes 100% medical, dental, vision for employees, 401(k) match, PTO, and education benefits.

Employer: CareRev

Location: Bethesda, MD (acute care facilities)

Type: Per diem

Pay: $40–$45/hour

Choose your own OR shifts while supporting surgeons and maintaining a sterile field. Requires completion of an accredited program, NBSTSA/NCCT certification, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year recent inpatient surgical tech experience.

Employer: Priority One Services

Location: Bethesda, MD (NIH animal facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead-level lab animal vet tech role overseeing small animal care, health checks, treatments, and coordination with researchers. Requires a high school diploma plus AA in Vet Tech, AALAS LAT, or relevant animal research/clinic experience, with eligibility for LATG certification.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Bethesda healthcare too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.