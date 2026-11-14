Bethesda’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and being around people and food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Fogo de Chão needs a full-time dishwasher to keep dishes clean, sanitized, and ready for service. This role is active and physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, standing long periods) and comes with medical, dental, and vision options for full-time team members.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Help prep salad bar items, sides, and desserts while keeping the kitchen organized and clean. Good fit if you like working with fresh food, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are available on weekends and holidays.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour + tips

Support servers by refilling items, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping service stations tidy. This is a great entry role if you want to be on the dining room floor and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Slice, dice, and package fresh fruits and veggies, keep displays looking sharp, and help customers in the produce section. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts are part of the broader Safeway benefits.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Bethesda, MD (Montgomery Mall)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.90–$19.70/hour

Make coffee and tea drinks, serve light food, and give friendly service in Nordstrom’s cafe. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time away, and a merchandise discount for eligible employees.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time (PM, Monday–Wednesday primary schedule)

(PM, Monday–Wednesday primary schedule) Pay: $18.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see—greet, seat, and help take care of diners in a corporate dining setting. Good for someone organized and social who wants steady evening hours a few days a week.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Bethesda spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.