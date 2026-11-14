Bethesda is busy right now with federal contractors and builders hiring for leadership roles. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: Koniag Government Services (Koniag Operations Services, LLC)

Koniag Government Services (Koniag Operations Services, LLC) Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Contract / Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Lead a large federal occupational medical program, overseeing clinics and an EAP office. You’ll manage staff, quality, and reporting, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement) and some annual travel to satellite sites. PMP and federal contract experience plus ability to obtain a Public Trust are required.

Alternate listing with similar details: Indeed posting

Employer: Jobot (for a national commercial general contractor)

(for a national commercial general contractor) Location: Bethesda, MD (DC/Maryland market)

(DC/Maryland market) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Run ground-up commercial projects (large retail, light industrial, etc.) for a $1B+ national GC. Role comes with competitive base pay, bonus, 100% employer-paid healthcare, profit sharing, ESOP, flexible schedules, and truck/allowance, plus strong growth potential in a growing DC-area office.

Employer: Axle

Location: Bethesda, MD (NIAID/NIH)

(NIAID/NIH) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $80,000 – $90,000 per year

Support National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) leadership with data, reporting, and process improvement. This role is heavy on analysis, dashboards, SOPs, and performance metrics, with 100% medical, dental, and vision coverage for employees, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO/holidays, and education benefits.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.