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👔 Bethesda MD Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Bethesda is busy right now with federal contractors and builders hiring for leadership roles. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
Contract Program Manager
- Employer: Koniag Government Services (Koniag Operations Services, LLC)
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Contract / Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a large federal occupational medical program, overseeing clinics and an EAP office. You’ll manage staff, quality, and reporting, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement) and some annual travel to satellite sites. PMP and federal contract experience plus ability to obtain a Public Trust are required.
Alternate listing with similar details: Indeed posting
Construction Project Manager – Ground Up Projects
- Employer: Jobot (for a national commercial general contractor)
- Location: Bethesda, MD (DC/Maryland market)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year
Run ground-up commercial projects (large retail, light industrial, etc.) for a $1B+ national GC. Role comes with competitive base pay, bonus, 100% employer-paid healthcare, profit sharing, ESOP, flexible schedules, and truck/allowance, plus strong growth potential in a growing DC-area office.
Management Analyst – NIAID (NIH)
- Employer: Axle
- Location: Bethesda, MD (NIAID/NIH)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $80,000 – $90,000 per year
Support National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) leadership with data, reporting, and process improvement. This role is heavy on analysis, dashboards, SOPs, and performance metrics, with 100% medical, dental, and vision coverage for employees, 401(k) match up to 5%, PTO/holidays, and education benefits.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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