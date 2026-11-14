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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Bethesda, MD
Bethesda’s retail scene is busy, and big brands are hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Manager, Sales and Customer Service – Macy’s
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives/bonuses)
Lead the sales and service team so the store always feels welcoming and customer-ready. This is a hands-on management role with hiring, coaching, and training, plus merchandise discounts, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.
Retail Sales – Kids’ Apparel & Shoes – Montgomery Mall (Nordstrom)
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Bethesda, MD (Montgomery Mall)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.65/hour + commission (3%–14.5% on most apparel/shoes/accessories)
Help families find the right styles and sizes for their kids while building your own customer following in-store and online. Comes with medical/vision, dental, retirement, paid time away, life and disability coverage, and a merchandise discount.
Sr. Associate, Store Operations – Total Wine & More
- Employer: Total Wine & More
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support store teams by rolling out new tools, fixing pain points, and improving day-to-day operations across locations. This role blends retail experience with data and tech, and offers PTO, generous store discounts, health plans, 401(k), commuter benefits, paid parental leave, pet insurance, and tuition assistance.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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