Bethesda has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in places that stay busy year-round like gyms and hotels. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces safe and clean, these are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington

YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000/year

Help run day-to-day maintenance at a busy community YMCA, from HVAC and plumbing checks to supporting housekeeping and special events. This role is great if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven place to grow your skills.

Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington

YMCA of Metropolitan Washington Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping a kids-and-family focused center safe, clean, and running smoothly with basic repairs, inspections, and event setups. Good fit if you want flexible hours, light-to-moderate maintenance work, and YMCA perks like membership and retirement contributions.

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Location: Bethesda, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and public areas in top shape with general repairs, preventive maintenance, and quick responses to guest requests. Ideal if you like hotel work, can handle evenings/weekends, and want access to travel discounts and growth in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.