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🔧 Bethesda Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Bethesda has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially in places that stay busy year-round like gyms and hotels. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces safe and clean, these are worth a look.
Assistant Facility Maintenance Manager – YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase
- Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000/year
Help run day-to-day maintenance at a busy community YMCA, from HVAC and plumbing checks to supporting housekeeping and special events. This role is great if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and a mission-driven place to grow your skills.
Facility Technician (Part-Time) – YMCA Ayrlawn Program Center
- Employer: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping a kids-and-family focused center safe, clean, and running smoothly with basic repairs, inspections, and event setups. Good fit if you want flexible hours, light-to-moderate maintenance work, and YMCA perks like membership and retirement contributions.
Maintenance Technician (Part-Time) – Hilton Garden Inn
- Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- Location: Bethesda, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep guest rooms and public areas in top shape with general repairs, preventive maintenance, and quick responses to guest requests. Ideal if you like hotel work, can handle evenings/weekends, and want access to travel discounts and growth in hospitality.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.